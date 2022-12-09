UNI football: 17 Panthers named to Phil Steele’s FCS All-MVFC Teams

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI football earned 17 spots on Phil Steele’s 2022 FCS All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) Teams, as announced on Friday afternoon.

The Panthers saw four Athletes placed on Steele’s first team, including one on the second team and six each on the third and fourth teams. Additionally, placekicker Matthew Cook was recognized as Phil Steele’s FCS All-MVFC Special Teams Player of the Year.

FIRST TEAM SELECTIONS

QB Theo Day – UNI’s junior quarterback led the conference in passing yards (3,121), yards per pass attempt (9.6), pass efficiency (169), passing touchdowns (26), passing yards per game (283.7) and total offense (289.7). He also ranks 7th in the nation in total passing yards, as well as 8th in passing touchdowns. Day also earned CFPA FCS National Performer of the Week honors twice (Oct. 30 and Nov. 20), and MVFC Co-Offensive Player of the Week recognition after the regular season finale at South Dakota.

LB Spencer Cuvelier – The redshirt senior Captain led the Panthers with 90 total tackles in 2022 and notched 6 tackles for loss with one forced and recovered fumble, along with a team-high 3 sacks.

DB Benny Sapp III – Sapp tallied 54 tackles and tied for the league lead with four interceptions. The senior Captain also became the first Panther to be named to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list and also accepted an invitation to play in the Hula Bowl.

PK Matthew Cook – Cook tied the UNI and MVFC all-time record for career field goals made with 67, making 14-of-17 field goal attempts this season, including a season-long of 42 yards. He also was perfect on PAT attempts, setting a new school record with 124 attempts made.

SECOND TEAM SELECTIONS

DL Christian Boyd – The Kansas City native recorded 32 total tackles in 10 games played with five tackles for loss, one sack, a pair of pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

THIRD TEAM SELECTIONS

WR Sergio Morancy – Morancy led UNI with 6 receiving touchdowns, averaging an MVFC-best 19.6 yards per reception. He also hauled in 201 total yards on 26 catches in 2022.

WR Sam Schnee – Ranking fourth in the MVFC and first for UNI with 764 receiving yards, Schnee caught three touchdown receptions for the Panthers this season. He recorded a career-high 143 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown reception in UNI’s 41-14 win over Utah Tech.

OL Erik Sorensen – The redshirt senior Captain played in all 11 games for the Panthers, helping UNI establish one of the nation’s top Offensive units. Sorensen earned Second Team All-MVFC honors for his play this season.

OL Jared Penning – Penning earns his second Phil Steele All-MVFC Honor after being named to Steele’s third team last fall. The redshirt sophomore played a key role in UNI’s Offensive success in 2022.

DB Korby Sander – Sander notched 79 tackles in 2022, second most for the Panthers, including 41 solo stops. He recorded 3.5 tackles for loss and posted a career-high 14 tackles against No. 1 South Dakota State.

DB Woo Governor – The junior defensive back tied for the MVFC lead in interceptions, recording a pair of pick sixes in the Panthers’ win at Western Illinois. With 61 total tackles on the year, Governor also earned MVFC Defensive Player of the Week honors on Sept. 25.

FOURTH TEAM

RB Dom Williams – Williams led the UNI running game with 723 yards on 130 carries in 2022, finding the end zone nine times this season. The McKinney, Tex. native tied UNI’s single-game record with four rushing touchdowns against Utah Tech, earning MVFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

OL Justin Peine – Starting all 11 games, Peine helped block for a Panther offense that averaged 33 points per game, the second highest average in the MVFC. He also earned MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week recognition on Oct. 18.

OL Nick Ellis – Playing in nine games during his final year of eligibility, Ellis’ contributions up front helped the UNI offense post 400+ total yards in eight games. A 2022 Captain for the Panthers, Ellis was named to Steele’s MVFC Preseason Third Team.

DL Devin Rice – Rice tied UNI’s team lead with three sacks in 2022, while also registering 18 total tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. He was also named to Steele’s MVFC Preseason Third Team defensive team.

DL Cannon Butler – Butler saw action in 10 of UNI’s 11 games with 17 total tackles and three sacks. The selection is Butler’s first ever Collegiate honor.