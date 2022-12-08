“Unfortunately He’ll Always Be Second Best to MJ”: NBA Champion’s Divisive LeBron James Admission Has Fans Making Bold Claims

LeBron James is on course for one of the most sorts after records. This season holds the timeline for the King breaking the all-time scoring record. His consistency is arguably unmatched. Averaging 27 points in a 20-year reign, the 37-year-old has conquered the game on the biggest stage. Likewise, his playoff track record is impeccable. With only a few years left in his tank, the 18-time All-Star leads the scoring race. And a former teammate put a case forward for his record to be cemented forever.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

James has made the postseason 15 times in a two-decade NBA career. The 13-time All-NBA first-team forward has played 266 games in that period, the most in NBA history. The King has had several of his monstrous performances in the playoff battles. Pouring in 28.7 points on average, he also ranks as the top scorer. To put it into perspective, LeBron James has a lead of over 1k points over Michael Jordan who is in second place.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the modern game, the record seems to be out of the realm of possibility. And that prompted NBA champion, Richard Jefferson, to glorify his Cleveland teammate while speaking to Gilbert Arenas.

LeBron James’ playoff Exploits draw mixed crowds

Making an appearance on the ‘No Chill With Gilbert Arenas’ podcast last year, the debate opened up about the best scorer of the modern era. Names such as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant popped up in the conversation. However, Jefferson surprisingly chose LeBron James over any other superstar. And his defense was the King’s unrivaled numbers in the postseason. Notably, they took the number-one spot over three seasons ago. And the 2016 NBA Champion made the case that James has more left in his tank.

Jefferson explained: “LeBron James’ playoff scoring, he passed MJ 3 seasons ago, and he’s going to add to that. So to pass LBJ in all-time playoff scoring somebody is going to have to do what? Average 30 points a game and go to like 13 NBA finals. That sh*t’s not gonna be broken.”

Taking to Twitter, NBA fans reacted to Jefferson’s statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

James might be regarded as a pass-first player. However, his scoring Arsenal is as refined as some of the best in history. The four-time NBA Champion is almost unstoppable when driving to the hoop. A natural freak athlete, James has an extensive record in the Playoffs much due to the depth of his runs. In the 15 trips, the King has made 10 finals, going to the grand stage for eight consecutive years at one point. The 4-6 record might look disappointing, but even making it one step short of the gold is no joke.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 NBA signature Celebration moves, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, and more

Even in his 20th season, James is scoring nearly 26 points per night. The Los Angeles Lakers are still seemingly away from a playoff berth. However, Anthony Davis and James have been Lethal in the last few outings. With still hope to make it to the playoffs, do you think LeBron will reach 8000 points by the end of his career? Let us know your views in the comments below.