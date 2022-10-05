Unforgettable 5ive: 2022 Football Week 6

Be The Referee is a series of short messages designed to help educate people on the rules of different sports, to help them better understand the art of officiating, and to recruit officials.

Below is this week’s segment – Football Overtime Penalty – Listen

What happens when the defense commits a penalty on an extra point try in overtime?

First, the set up. Team A starts with the ball 1St-and-Goal from the 10. On their very first play, they score a touchdown. The extra point is good – but the defense roughs the kicker. What are Team A’s options?

They can accept the penalty, move the ball closer to the goal line and maybe go for two.

Or, they can take the result of the kick and have the penalty enforced when Team B takes over — which means that instead of 1St-and-Goal from the 10 with a chance to tie the game and send it to a second overtime, Team B would have 1St-and-Goal from the 25.

This costly penalty will certainly have an impact on the next possession, where Team B will need a touchdown.

