UNESCO European Cities of Literature

The bilingual city of Dublin has given the world many creative geniuses. Storytelling is a way of life here, and many prolific names such as WB Yeats, George Bernard Shaw, and James Joyce have called it home. With universities, bookstores, and libraries promoting a culture of reading, book lovers will find mutual appreciation for all sorts of literature.

Start your journey with the National Library and take it to the Abbey Theatre. There is a dedicated center for James Joyce that offers Insights into the writer’s life and works, and you can learn the ropes of printing at the National Print Museum. And of course, there are bars involved: you can go on the Dublin Literary Pub Crawl for a swig of fun.

Additional must-sees in Dublin are the literary Bridges dedicated to Samuel Beckett, James Joyce, and Sean O’Casey. The International Literature Festival in May and the Dublin Book Festival are two major literary events Hosted every year, but no matter when you come, you will definitely pick up a book (or two) by Irish writers.

There are many other ways that the city pays tribute to its literary legacy and supports upcoming writers. The National Emerging Writer Program and “One City, One Book” initiative (picking one Dublin-themed book a year and organizing events around it) are significant to the city. Dublin also has an annual Dublin Literary Award that awards Euros 100,000 to the winner.