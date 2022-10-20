UNESCO Creative Cities of Literature mobilize to celebrate the first edition of World Novel Week

To celebrate World Novel Week, Creative Cities of Literature are tapping into the creative possibilities opened up by the shift to digital literary forms, such as e-books, digital archives and electronic literature.

Manchester’s highly regarded Literature Festival, expected to gather over 2,000 participants from 7 to 23 October, will offer a digital celebration of the importance of novels alongside a host of live events. Gathering together leading novelists, academics and activists, the Festival’s digital program will provide online access to events, showcasing contemporary writing covering topics from the contemporary city, to Emerging women writers, and many more that reflect Manchester as a truly international cultural hub.

Dublin, a UNESCO Creative City of Literature since 2010, will be organizing a one-day symposium entitled ‘Literary Dublin in the Digital Archive’ on 13 October. An impressive array of multidisciplinary experts will be delving into the digital Archives of the Digital Repository of Ireland to unlock its literary treasures and source inspiring materials for writers. Through a variety of panels, this event will provide a unique opportunity for creatives to assess a broad range of digital literary collections, as well as explore their potential to build literary-themed repositories and narratives around Dublin’s rich creative heritage.

Similarly, Jakarta will be tackling important digital literacy challenges at the urban scale by coordinating a series of workshops from 1 to 31 October. These events will aim to equip novelists and emerging talents with a forum to hone creative writing skills and master the intricacies of e-book publishing. Contributing to Jakarta’s vibrant Publishing industry, participants’ books will be curated and registered as a collection of the Jakarta Digital Library (or iJakarta), allowing the city to reinforce its robust Publishing sector.