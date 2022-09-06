‘Undiscovered’ art on display; work of Orangeburg painter, sculptor at Arts Center | Local

Special to The T&D



The late James H. Green Jr. left his family home and life in Orangeburg in 1956, having been awarded an art Scholarship from Ohio Wesleyan University.

Green studied painting and sculpture, but developed an illness during his student years that would change his life, but not his drive to create.

Returning to Orangeburg, he continued, quietly and persistently, to paint and sculpt for 26 years.

They stored more than 150 pieces of his work in the attic of what is now the long-vacant family home.

Author and photographer Cecil Williams, once a close friend of the late artist, said Green “could have been one of the most accomplished artists in this country.” Williams wrote that in the forward to his book “Timeless Expressions: The Rediscovered Art of James H. Green, Jr.”

Treasuring Green’s undiscovered art as reverently as he had their friendship, Williams initiated the process of restoring and preparing the artist’s works for viewings.

Williams, reflecting on the reclusive life of his close friend, said Green was never able to experience the certain appreciation his works would have received, but the artist will be recognized.

The collection of Green’s work will be shown at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center from Sept. 7 to Oct. 26.

Dr. Frank C. Martin II said, “James Green is an extraordinary Orangeburg artist, who has mastered the figurative tradition and the far more difficult organization of Poignant compositional abstraction.

“He shows evidence of wonderful influences from Orphism, particularly the paintings of Robert and Sonia Delaunay, in addition to influences from Pointillism and Divisionism.”

Martin is former curator and director of The IP Stanback Museum and Planetarium on the campus of South Carolina State University, and is now a member of the Faculty of the university’s department of art.

Looking closely at the abstract pieces, Martin said, “Regarding the Pointillist and Divisionist methods, Green employs small, squared strokes of pure color, placed side-by-side to Juxtapose bits of vibrant Pigment with contrasting colors employing a technique perfected by the Impressionists and Post-Impressionists based on simultaneous contrast of colors. This method led to the generation of ‘optical art’ in which the spectator’s eyes organize the composition into varying, highly nuanced color sets.”

When Martin stands before what are considered Green’s earlier works, he noted that the artist first worked as “a figurative artist and there are some very interesting, well-composed still-life pieces.

“And it seems to be evident from the still life pieces that he looked at, perhaps in his career as a student, French painter Paul Cézanne but also artists like Norman Lewis and African American artists who started out as figurative artists, but who later turned to abstraction.

“The thing that is striking is the rhythm Green establishes in the compositions, and I would also say he looked at some of the works of Alma Thomas, who was quite a famous African American abstract artist, who had a number of very important exhibitions in the 1970s.

“The very Distinctive square brush stroke was something that she also used to Juxtapose and contrast vibrant elements of color, creating a shimmering visual effect in her work comparable to what Green has done.”

Considering the piece titled “David’s Report Card,” observed as the image of a young boy with a report card, Martin identifies other influences and commonalities seen in Green, for years a cloistered recluse.

“You see the influence of Modigliani and other artists from the modernist period. So, he’s very much an artist working in the modernist tradition transitioning out of simple representation into a sort of enjoyment of moving paint media around on the canvas,” he said.

Martin said, “When he moves away from the figure, he is working towards a kind of abstract expressionist ideal. And he’s taking influences from these earlier artists in the 20s, 30s and 40s. Like the Delaunays, and their use of Orphic, emotive colorism, and the nuanced influence of individuals like Amedeo Modigliani.”

Martin said Green, “is going to take a good deal more study because his work merits very careful scrutiny.”

“James H. Green, Jr: The Man and His Times” will open at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, 649 Riverside

Drive, Orangeburg, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, with a reception from 6 pm to 8 pm

The exhibition continues through Wednesday, Oct. 26. The reception and the exhibition are free and open to the public.

For additional information, call 803-536-4074 or email [email protected]