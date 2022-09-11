Underdogs to watch in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season

As the 2022 NFL regular season gets underway, there are a few under dogs who are bound to stand out in week one.

It’s no fun to point out the Pro Bowl players or elite starters who have already made a name for themselves. Instead, there are some under-the-radar starters and second-string players who will have a chance this week to prove their dominance. Whether it’s a favorable matchup versus their opponent or continuing their performance from preseason, these are a few guys to keep our eyes on.

Let’s go to the film and check them out!

Andre Cisco, Safety, Jacksonville Jaguars



(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

After being drafted 65th overall in the 2021 draft, Andre Cisco didn’t get many snaps last year under Jacksonville Jaguars former head Coach Urban Meyer. Which… Which Urban Meyer was not always aware of. Cisco only played 22% of snaps in his rookie year despite outplaying expectations in college by recording 13 interceptions.

This year will be a different story. As of right now, he is listed as the starting free safety, and that was because of how he performed in the 2022 preseason.

In the Hall of Fame Game versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Cisco opened the game showing good poise and good positioning.

[video width=”1280″ height=”720″ mp4=”https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2022/09/cisco-tackle-motion-edited.mp4″%5D%5B/video%5D

According to Pro Football Focus, he finished preseason with an 82.9 tackling grade which will be critical for defending the run in the ground and pound AFC South. Right now, Cisco is doing all the right things, and against Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders this Sunday, he has a chance to show why he deserved the starting spot.

Important to note that when you are looking out for Cisco this week, he changed his jersey number from 38 to No. 5.

KaVontae Turpin, WR, Dallas Cowboys



Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With Michael Gallup ruled out for Week 1, Dak Prescott will be looking for the next receiver to step up. Rookie Jalen Tolbert will be there to take plenty of snaps but there is a guy who made a name for himself during preseason, KaVontae Turpin.

Here is special teams’ coordinator John Fassel when asked about Turpin, “You sign a guy in the middle of training camp, I don’t know maybe if I was just hoping that there was going to be a secret with him. Maybe there wouldn’t have been,” Fassel said. “The secret’s out, and I think he’s going to be really good.”

Since the Cowboys pass catcher corps is looking a bit thin, Turpin will have an opportunity to step up when running routes, but his most important role will be on special teams. During preseason, Turpin first showed up in week two of preseason returning a punt for 86-yards and also taking back a kickoff.

This guy can fly!

Whether its during his release or as a ball carrier, Turpin is explosive. He’s going to be a guy who will be tough to catch when he has the ball in his hands. If there is any week to watch out for a rookie undrafted free agent, it’s this one.

Take note! Turpin is another player who changed his jersey number, so when looking for him this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s now rocking No. 9.

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns



(Syndication: Florida Times-Union)

With the recent news that Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams has been ruled out, there is a good chance we could see a lot of the rookie, Martin Emerson.

During preseason he racked up one heck of a stat line. According to PFF, he finished with the second highest cornerback grade of 90.2, and allowed a 43.5 passer rating. We also can’t forget his interception, that was more of a bully exerting his dominance more than anything else.

In the clip below, Emerson is playing the sideline with help over the top. With there being less than one minute left in the half, Emerson knows that the offense might target the sideline in order to stop the clock.

[video width=”1920″ height=”1080″ mp4=”https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2022/09/INT-1_EMERSON-motion-edited.mp4″%5D%5B/video%5D

Because there is only five yards until a first down, Emerson knows he can play physical coverage in order to prevent a completion. That is exactly what he does.

We should expect to see this kind of coverage from him this week against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemons, DE, New York Jets



(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Add Michael Clemons to the list of the most terrifying humans. This fourth-round defensive end made waves throughout preseason as he flew by offensive tackles and racked up 12 tackles, nine hurries, four stops, two quarterback hits and one sack.

Throughout preseason he was eating up left tackles easily using his length and leverage. In the clip below, here he is against Philadelphia Eagles backup left tackle Andre Dillard.

In his final preseason game against the New York Giants, he saw a double team off the line of scrimmage but stayed with the play and ended up taking Tyrod Taylor out for further evaluation.

With Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley now ruled out for Sunday’s matchup, we could see Clemons clean up. He will be my “stand-out” pick for the week!

Josh Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers



Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Many have the Los Angeles Chargers going all the way to the Super Bowl this year. Including our own, Doug Farrar, who even predicted Justin Herbert to win Super Bowl LVII MVP.

If that is going to happen, Herbert will need help on the outside and one of the players who will need to show his growth early-on will be Josh Palmer.

In preseason, Palmer had only three receptions that totaled for a whopping 75 yards, including one touchdown. One of the most impressive plays was against the Dallas Cowboys backup cornerback Nahshon Wright.

What we see in the clip below is how Palmer moves the defender right off the line of scrimmage. As soon as the ball is snapped Palmer makes a quick juke to freeze the defender as he then makes his way up the sideline.

With his 6-foot-2 frame, Palmer knows how to use physicality in order to leverage to stack his defenders.

Palmer will be the boundary receiver who Herbert will look to for those critical 50-50 balls. Since the Chargers kick off the season against AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, it will be crucial for Palmer to step-up early and become one of Herbert’s main targets.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Baltimore Ravens



Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the least shocking player to make this list, Isaiah Likely. Arguing with myself when deciding if Likely is even an underdog, but when checking out the Baltimore Ravens depth chart, he isn’t even second in-line, but listed as the third tight end behind both Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle, so it was a must to include him. This was based on preseason alone.

If there is a team where Likely can see the field, it’s the Ravens. According to Sharp Football analysis, the Ravens had the most 22 personnel usage last year and this will be perfect for when the offense wants to sell the run, and Likely can then get out in space.

In preseason he flashed some of that skillset giving him a 94.1 receiving grade from PFF. The clip below shows a situation where the play action opens the middle of the field for Likely to get above the linebackers and just under the defensive backs.

[video width=”1280″ height=”720″ mp4=”https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2022/09/Likely-12-22-38-motion-edited.mp4″%5D%5B/video%5D

Likely is likely to be one of the most electrifying tight ends in the next few years. It’s all based on how he plays early on this year. Watch out for him this weekend against the New York Jets!

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles



Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have a solid backfield with Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and veteran Boston Scott. Last year, Gainwell finished with 544 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. He seems to be the guy that the Eagles will look to if Miles has durability issues.

During the preseason, Gainwell had 13 runs and 13 receptions from the backfield and totaled 46 yards on the ground. In the game against the Miami Dolphins, he gave his offense a new set of downs on a third-and-13, as he punched it right up the gut.

In the clip below, Gainwell gets to the second level of the defense and makes the safety miss resulting in a 16-yard gain.

[video width=”1920″ height=”1080″ mp4=”https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2022/09/2022-09-10_13-00-16.mp4″%5D%5B/video%5D

Expect Gainwell’s usage to increase as he continues to be a receiver out of the backfield. Gainwell is one of these under-the-radar players who will have a lot of opportunities this season.

As the Eagles decide which back is best in the red-zone, Gainwell will have to prove that he deserves to be that guy; and it all starts with the Eagles week one matchup against the Detroit Lions.