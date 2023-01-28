Under-the-radar tight ends Coach option for Josh Heupel and the Vols

The Tennessee Vols have accomplished a lot this offseason — they promoted Joey Halzle to Offensive Coordinator and they added several Talented players from the NCAA transfer Portal — but they still haven’t hired a tight ends Coach yet.

Vols head Coach Josh Heupel appears to be taking his time with the hire. As a result, there have been numerous names tossed around as options. Former North Texas head Coach Seth Littrell and UCLA tight ends Coach Jeff Faris have been two popular names connected to the job.

But so far, there’s been no movement on Heupel’s end, which has some folks wondering if he’s going to make a super secret under-the-radar hire.

That’s always possible with Heupel, so we’ve kept our eyes open for potential options.

(Side note: Los Angeles Chargers tight ends Coach Kevin Koger, a former Tennessee Graduate assistant, is a name that had been mentioned at one point. But I was told by a source that he’s not in the mix for the job.)

One potential under-the-radar option that could make some sense is Louisiana associate head coach/tight ends Coach Jorge Munoz.





Munoz was part of the 2019 staff at LSU that broke records with Joe Burrow at quarterback.

The current Louisiana Assistant was an Analyst in Baton Rouge in 2019, but he was considered a key part of Burrow’s development (along with passing game Coordinator Joe Brady).

Munoz was so important, in fact, that Burrow made sure he was at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York in 2019.

You could argue Jorge Munoz was the most valuable Analyst in the Nation last season. He was big in helping Joe Burrow every week. When Burrow won the Heisman, Munoz was one of the few LSU coaches to join him in New York for the ceremony. https://t.co/VdkAA8IjiM — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) January 23, 2020

Munoz helped Burrow and the Offensive staff at LSU with game planning.

Specifically, they helped with identifying various blitz packages.

“He’s (Munoz) meant so much to me,” said Burrow in 2019. “He helps me get those third-down blitzes picked up every week. So many teams have super-exotic packages, and they narrow it down to one, two, three things that my eyes have to look at so I can get these blitzes picked up. That’s a big reason why we’re one of the top third-down teams in the country.”

Munoz, who also has spent time at Baylor as a wide receivers coach, has plenty of recruiting connections in Louisiana and the surrounding states that could benefit Tennessee.

He could also be extremely beneficial in the game-planning process. Munoz’s ability to identify how various teams blitz and what to look for could be extremely beneficial to Joe Milton and Tennessee’s other quarterbacks.

There are plenty of quality options out there for Heupel. And I have no doubt he’ll make a good hire. It’s just been tough to narrow down who that hire might be.

Featured image via Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK