Under new World Ranking points allocations, field size matters

Look for the issue of Official World Golf Ranking points allocation to get plenty of attention going forward. Jon Rahm heightened awareness when he said last week it was “laughable” that the DP World Tour Championship was receiving less points with seven of the top 25 in the world than the RSM Classic—which had nobody in the top 25.

The Winner of the DP World event was getting just 21 points compared to the 37 going to the Winner of the RSM Classic.

How?

The biggest reason is the new system that went into effect in early August that now assigns a rating of every player in the field called the Strokes Gained World Rating.

