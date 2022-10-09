Under-21s Win Seven-Goal Thriller At Leaders Palace

Everton held off a Crystal Palace fightback to edge a thrilling match 4-3 and inflict a first defeat of the season on the Premier League 2 leaders.

Goals from Charlie Whitaker, Stanley Mills, Tom Cannon and Sean McAllister sealed the points for the young Blues in south London, while keeper Zan-Luk Leban saved a stoppage-time penalty as Paul Tait’s side moved up to fourth in the table, just a point behind Palace.

Everton came Flying out of the traps and deservedly got in front after two minutes. Matthew Mallon drove into the box and picked out Whitaker who poked home from close range.

McAllister then came close to making it two after just five minutes. Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman’s header from the edge of his box fell kindly to the midfielder and his terrific effort from 30 yards out drifted just wide.

The Toffees started with real intensity and doubled their lead soon after as Seb Quirk delivered a terrific cross from the left, and it was met brilliantly by Mills to head home.

Just as the game looked like getting away from Palace in the early stages, they pulled one back. Fionn Mooney received the ball from Omilabu and precisely found the bottom corner from 20 yards out.

The hosts then had a good chance to equalize as Victor Akinwale failed to hit the target with a close-range effort.

Everton’s response was a positive one, though, as they went about regaining the advantage. Two chances came in quick succession for Cannon, but his free-kick narrowly missed the target, before seeing a one-on-one terrifically saved by Owen Goodman.

Shortly after, Cannon had another chance having been played through smartly by Isaac Price, but a left-footed effort from inside the penalty area rose over the crossbar.

Cannon was in the thick of the action and he finally got his goal on the brink of half-time. A well-executed press gifted the ball at the feet of the Everton forward in front of the goal, and he made no mistake to regain that two-goal cushion.

After the break, Everton picked up where they left off and threatened. Whitaker had two efforts saved by Goodman, before strong claims for a penalty on McAllister were turned away.

McAllister was not to worry, though, as he got himself on the scoresheet to find Everton’s fourth. His effort from long range was heavily deflected as it found a way past Goodman, capping off a sustained spell of pressure by Tait’s side.

The hosts did get another back shortly after as Killian Phillips converted from close-range following a corner.

Joe Anderson was then dismissed for Everton for a second bookable offence, and Moments later Palace had another from the penalty spot through Akinwale.

Remarkably, Palace received another spot-kick in the dying embers of the game, but Leban saved Akinwale’s effort.

Despite the late onslaught, Everton managed to reduce the gap at the top of Premier League 2 to just one point as they return to league action on Saturday 22 October with a Merseyside Derby away to Liverpool.