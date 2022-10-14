Undefeated Pembroke High boys soccer motivated by ending to 2021

PEMBROKE — A big part of greatness in sports is sustaining a high level of play for a long period of time.

That’s exactly what the undefeated Pembroke High boys soccer team has accomplished the last two seasons. Making that task a little easier is the scar Leftover from the way the 2021 season ended.

Last year, the Titans started 2-2-2 and have been undefeated in the regular season since. Pembroke has won its last 23 regular-season games (the last 14 games of last season and the first nine of this season heading into Tuesday’s game against Hingham).

In the middle of that stretch was a disappointing tournament loss to Stoneham last fall. The second-seeded Titans lost to No. 18 Stoneham in the Div. 3 Round of 16 in overtime.

Pembroke's Declan Crowley (right) and Ethan Sullivan (left) celebrate a game-tying goal against Stoneham at Pembroke High School on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

“We’ve got a lot of kids who are intelligent and have a desire to be really good,” said Pembroke Coach Adam Scott. “That’s a cultural thing, over the offseason the boys are applying themselves. So I don’t have to get them ready at the start of the season.”

Scott, who grew up in Weymouth, sees the family aura within his group of players.

