Undefeated mark for CU Buffs volleyball ends at Arkansas – Colorado Daily

A run at a team record fell by the Wayside for the Colorado volleyball team on Sunday. As did the Buffaloes’ undefeated start.

CU suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday in the finale of the Arkansas Invitational, dropping a straight-set decision (25-20, 25-16, 25-14) against the host Razorbacks. It was the first Matchup between the programs.

CU opened the Invitational with sweeps of Florida International and Arkansas Little Rock on Friday. Sunday’s match was the first true road game for the Buffs this season.

The Buffs fell to 7-1 after Entering the match on a team-record streak of 14 consecutive set victories, but Arkansas stopped that run right out of the gate. The loss ended the Buffs’ team record 19-game nonconference win streak and kept CU winless against SEC foes since 2008.

Arkansas held off CU down the stretch of the first set by scoring six of the final eight points. CU never led in set two before the Razorbacks secured the sweep. Both teams were outside the top 25 but received votes in last week’s AVCA poll.

“Arkansas is a very good team and they put pressure on us in all phases of the game,” CU head Coach Jesse Mahoney said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t respond as well as we could have. Our serve-pass game never got on track and we became very predictable offensively. This makes our two upcoming matches against CSU all that more important.”

Maya Tabron recorded a double-double for the Buffs with 11 kills along with 11 digs.

CU will have a home-and-home set against state rival Colorado State, beginning Thursday in Fort Collins. The teams meet again at the CU Events Center on Friday, and both matches begin at 7 pm Mahoney, now in his seventh season at CU, needs one more win for No. 100 with the Buffs.

Arkansas 3, Colorado 0

Sheet 25 25 25

CU 20 16 14

Leaders

Kills — Colorado: Tabron 11, Hart 7. Arkansas: Head 13, Cartwright 9.

Assists — Colorado: Simpson 18. Arkansas: Hogue 24.

Aces — Colorado: Simpson 1. Arkansas: Head 3, Gillen 2, Jackson 2.

Blocks — Colorado: Kuehl 6, Hadrych 3, Tabron 3. Arkansas: Archibong 6, Shipes 5, Cartwright 5.

digs — Colorado: DeLuzio 13, Tabron 11. Arkansas: Hogue 14, Ryan 13, Jackson 12.