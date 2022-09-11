Undefeated mark for CU Buffs volleyball ends at Arkansas – BuffZone

A run at a team record fell by the Wayside for the Colorado volleyball team on Sunday. As did the Buffaloes’ undefeated start.

CU suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday in the finale of the Arkansas Invitational, dropping a straight-set decision (25-20, 25-16, 25-14) against the host Razorbacks. It was the first Matchup between the programs.

