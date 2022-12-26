Undefeated Lobo basketball team ranked in AP Top 25 for the first time since 2014

The UNM Lobos Havre returned to the land of the ranked.

After completing their nonconference schedule with a perfect 12-0 record — one of three Division I teams left in the country (out of 363) still without a loss — the Lobos checked in this week at No. 22 in Monday’s new Associated Press Top 25 poll, the program’s first AP Top 25 ranking since the final poll of the 2013-14 regular season, when the team was ranked No. 17. That was also the last time UNM made the NCAA Tournament.

The Lobos are tied at 22 this week with Xavier, also making their return to the Top 25 poll.

UNM is the only Mountain West team ranked in this week’s AP Top 25, although preseason conference favorite San Diego State received 39 points in the “others receiving votes” category of the poll, eight spots from being ranked.

Mountain West Conference play starts this week around the league with the Lobos opening Wednesday night in the Pit against the Colorado State Rams at 7 pm followed by a Saturday road trip to Laramie for a road game against the Wyoming Cowboys. Both teams were picked ahead of the Lobos in the preseason media poll (CSU was 4th, Wyoming 2nd and UNM 5th).