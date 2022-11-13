We started with 131 college football teams hoping to go undefeated this FBS season. We’re down to only four unbeaten teams. What was a long list is now an exclusive list that keeps on shrinking.

Here’s a look at all the remaining unbeaten FBS teams this season. Teams are listed in order by College Football Playoff rankings.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2022

Well. 1 Georgia

Record: 9-0 (6-0 SEC)

Last game: def. Well. 1 Tennessee, 27-13

Next game: at Mississippi State | Saturday, Nov. 12

Toughest remaining games: at Kentucky (Nov. 19)

Last undefeated season: 1980 (12-0, won national title)

The Defending Champion Bulldogs impressed with No. 1 Tennessee in town, controlling the Vols in a 27-13 win. The defense quieted Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee offense, holding the Vols to only 289 yards. For the UGA offense, Stetson Bennett passed for 257 yards and two touchdowns while running for another.

Well. 2 Ohio State

Record: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)

Last game: def. Indiana, 56-14

Next game: vs. Maryland | Saturday, Nov. 19

Toughest remaining games: vs. Michigan (Nov. 26)

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0)

Well. 2 Ohio State blew by Indiana 56-14. Ohio State started the game hot with three touchdowns in the first quarter, finishing with eight total touchdowns (five passing, three rushing). CJ Stroud recorded 297 yards and five touchdowns — the fourth time throwing five or more into the endzone this season.

Well. 3 Michigan

Record: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)

Last game: def. Nebraska, 34-3

Next game: vs. Illinois | Saturday, Nov. 19

Toughest remaining games: vs. Illinois (Nov. 19); at Ohio State (Nov. 26)

Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, won AP national title)

Michigan moved to 10-0 for the first time since 2006, but two tough games remain on the schedule against Illinois and fellow undefeated team Ohio State.

Well. 4 TCU

Record: 9-0 (6-0 Big 12)

Last game: def. Texas Tech, 34-24

Next game: at Texas | Saturday, Nov. 12

Toughest remaining games: at Texas (Nov. 12); at Baylor (Nov. 19)

Last undefeated season: 13-0 (2010)

The Horned Frogs came through in the clutch yet again, putting up 21 in the fourth quarter to get by Texas Tech 34-24. TCU trailed by four to start the fourth but then pulled away. QB Max Duggan passed for 195 yards and two scores while RB Kendre Miller rushed for 158 and scored a touchdown to keep TCU unbeaten.

