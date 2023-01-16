Undefeated basketball teams pace New Heights Charter for new successes

BROCKTON – The Athletic department at New Heights Charter School in Brockton is, in fact, setting new heights.

Spearheaded by two undefeated varsity basketball teams, both of which bolstered their records with blowout wins over Codman Academy (Dorchester) this week, the Phoenix are cherishing their best Athletic season of the school’s seven-year existence.

“It’s been a Magical ride and we’re just beginning,” Athletic director Reggie Carter said. “I personally have a five-year plan and, hopefully, we’ll be competing on (another) level.”

Carter’s plan quickly Ramps up, starting next year.

New Heights will leave the Massachusetts Charter School Athletic Organization (MCSAO) to transition to compete in the MIAA. To accompany its basketball teams, the school also offers soccer, volleyball, track, cheer, dance, flag football and a newly introduced golf team. Carter hopes to one day offer tackle football, too.

Siyhann Sharp of New Heights Charter takes a layup, as teammates are seen cheering in the background, during a game against Codman Academy on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

New Heights is a middle/high school with approximately 735 students total (315 in the middle school), according to Carter, that mostly welcomes students from Brockton, Randolph and Taunton. It offers students the chance to “earn free, transferable college credits while in high school,” the school website says, with many students starting the process in 10th grade.

This spring, New Heights will send off the first graduating class to spend all six years (Grades 6-12) at the school.

