UND men’s basketball has been close, but not close enough – Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS – Randall Herbst is in his 30th season of coaching men’s college basketball. The UND Assistant basketball Coach has a wealth of experience coaching in the Midwest, also the heartland of the Summit League.

He’s well aware that The Summit League is not a soft conference in Division I basketball. It’s perhaps getting better each season. This week, the Summit is rated No. 17 in the RealTimeRPI.com ranking, which includes all 32 NCAA Division I conferences. “The Summit League has a lot of teams that are going out and getting a lot of transfers and junior college players,” said Herbst, who is in his second stint at UND. “Rosters are changing a lot. The transfer portal is affecting a lot of things. And so you’re going up against older, experienced players night in and night out. There is talent across the board. There is nothing easy, no easy nights.”

UND is not one of the older, more experienced teams in the league that has greatly benefited from the transfer portal. The Hawks have eight first- or second-year players – and only three seniors.

But there is a silver lining to the young roster as the Hawks prepare for a physical rebounding team in Kansas City on Thursday night and league-leading Oral Roberts on Saturday afternoon. It doesn’t show on the scoreboard, but UND has only been blown out once in its six Summit League games.

“We’re right there,” said Herbst. “It’s just a matter of one more stop, one more rebound, one more possession.

“We just have these little four-minute windows when things aren’t going our way. And momentum is a nasty, nasty thing at times. It messes with your mind and it gets into your heart.”

UND is 0-6 in the league. But the Hawks have lost four of those games by a combined 16 points. Against South Dakota and South Dakota State two weeks ago, UND lost both games by a combined three points.

The Mindset now for UND is consistency and improvement. If its young players continue to develop, March could be an interesting month.

This week, the Hawks face two big challenges. Kansas City (3-3, 7-12) is one of the best rebounding teams in the league. In the offseason, the Roos hired Coach Marvin Menzies, who has more than 30 years in college basketball, amassing 244 wins and leading teams to NCAA Tournament Appearances while coaching at New Mexico State and UNLV.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts (6-0, 15-4) has become one of the top mid-major programs in the country, led by guard Max Abmas – a likely future NBA player who leads the league in scoring at 21.8 ppg. And he has help inside with 7-foot-5 Connor Vanover, who is averaging 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds.

It should be an interesting weekend at The Betty with KC and ORU coming in against a Desperate team searching for consistency, its first league win and momentum it can use in the second half of the season. And at least one NBA Scout will be on hand to watch some of the action.

Matt Norman, who is averaging 14.0 points in UND’s last four games, said there has been no finger-pointing on the Hawks.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating,” said Norman. “But at the same time, we have to get over that and understand that the potential is there. There are a lot of basketball games left to play. So, as long as we know that we’re trending in the right direction, I think we’ll be in good shape.”

Kansas City at North Dakota

When: Thursday, 7 p.m

Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

TV/radio: MidcoSN, 1440 AM

Records: UND 0-6, 6-13; Kansas City 3-3, 7-12

Of note: Kansas City is holding opponents to 39.6 percent shooting, ranking first in the Summit and 32nd nationally.