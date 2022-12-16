UND football receives commitment from Hill-Murray running back with multiple Division I offers – Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS — The UND football program has added its first running back of the 2023 recruiting class.

Hill-Murray running back Sawyer Seidl verbally committed to UND on Thursday.

Seidl, who’s 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, has rushed for more than 5,000 career yards and 65 touchdowns for Hill-Murray.

Seidl, who also had offers from Missouri Valley Football Conference members Southern Illinois and Western Illinois, picked UND over an FBS offer from New Mexico State.

“After I went there for my official visit, I loved the town,” Seidl said. “I met the guys, and it seemed like a great place for me. It’s not far away from home, and it was easy to see myself calling it a second home.”

Seidl has played hockey and track and field at Hill-Murray, too, although he will train this winter rather than play hockey. In track, Seidl ran a leg on Hill-Murray’s state champion 4×100 relay team.

However, Seidl envisions his running style as more than just a speed back.

“I see myself as explosive and really not afraid of any type of thing,” Seidl said. “Some backs don’t want contact. I like to pride myself that I can do all three (run, juke and power).”

UND was late to the recruiting process with Seidl. One of his teammates’ dad, Ryan Grigson, works in the front office of the Minnesota Vikings and felt Seidl wasn’t receiving enough recruiting attention. They reached out to UND Offensive Coordinator Danny Freund.

“He called Coach Freund, and (Freund) came to visit and a couple of days later, I got the call (UND) wanted to offer,” Seidl said. “I visited and fell in love with it.”

Seidl plans to sign his letter of intent during the NCAA early signing period on Dec. 21.