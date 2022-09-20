UNCW Surpasses $100M Fundraising Goal, Announces New Efforts to Raise More Support

The largest and most ambitious campaign in UNC Wilmington history, Like No Other: The Campaign for UNCWhas surpassed its initial $100 million goal and will stretch to $125 million.

UNCW has raised nearly $101 million to date from more than 32,000 donors since the campaign began in 2015.

The campaign aims to enrich and expand key attributes that make UNCW unique and provide critical support for students, faculty, programs and facilities. It also creates opportunities for donors to partner with the university to address issues of regional, national and global importance such as access to quality health care, coastal resiliency and educational opportunities.

“This incredible fundraising milestone is a reflection of our alumni and donors’ generosity,” Vice Chancellor for University Advancement Eddie Stuart said. “We entered this campaign with ambitious goals and persevered through two hurricanes and the pandemic. I’m so proud of the advancement team and our campus partners for their tireless work to support our students. It is an exciting time for UNCW, which continues its Ascent while remaining true to our sense of family and our commitment to serving the region.”



Nearly 90 percent of all campaign gifts received thus far have been less than $250. Campaign totals include annual gifts and employer matching opportunities, estate gifts, and even student-led crowdfunding projects alongside transformational major gifts. Throughout the campaign, UNCW’s Endowment has grown from $86 million to $156 million. Additionally, more than 13,000 alumni gave over 61,000 gifts to the campaign in support of academics, athletics and the student experience.

Stuart emphasized that gifts of all shapes and sizes position the university to recruit high-ability students and top-notch faculty and immerse them in powerful learning experiences. Philanthropy has also led to the development of new programs in growing fields like supply chain management and pharmaceutical sciences, as well as new facilities like the Corbett Human Anatomy Laboratory, the first of its kind in southeastern North Carolina.

The new stretch goal of $125 million will allow UNCW to continue Enhancing lives through advanced education, which was the original mission of Wilmington College. UNCW is commemorating its 75th anniversary during the 2022-23 academic year.

“It is our confidence in our alumni and donors, and our shared commitment to a powerful student-centered experience, that has emboldened us to stretch the campaign goal to $125 million,” Chancellor Aswani K. Volety said. “The UNCW experience is truly like no other, and together we will make it more accessible and affordable for future Seahawks.”

— Krissy Vick and Sarah Fetters

