UNCW basketball sunk early, can’t rebound vs. Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Takayo Siddle wants the UNCW basketball team to get back to the drawing board.

The Seahawks were dominated Tuesday night at Oklahoma in a 74-53 loss at the Lloyd Noble Center. UNCW’s third-year head Coach felt like his team “didn’t have it” against the Sooners, and noted it showed up in their defensive intensity.

UNCW (1-2) struggled to defend the Sooners (2-1) behind the 3-point line, as they shot 10-for-23 from range after making only 8 of 33 long-range shots against Sam Houston and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Siddle was disappointed, but he thinks his team can improve quickly.

“We just didn’t have it tonight,” Siddle said. “They came out and did what they had to do. I thought we were a step or two too slow. I don’t think we executed our gameplan, and we just didn’t have the energy I’m used to having. We are going to have nights like that, however. We just can’t have too many of them. Now we have to bounce back and get ready.”

