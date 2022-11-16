UNCW basketball sunk early, can’t rebound vs. Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Takayo Siddle wants the UNCW basketball team to get back to the drawing board.

The Seahawks were dominated Tuesday night at Oklahoma in a 74-53 loss at the Lloyd Noble Center. UNCW’s third-year head Coach felt like his team “didn’t have it” against the Sooners, and noted it showed up in their defensive intensity.

UNCW (1-2) struggled to defend the Sooners (2-1) behind the 3-point line, as they shot 10-for-23 from range after making only 8 of 33 long-range shots against Sam Houston and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Siddle was disappointed, but he thinks his team can improve quickly.

“We just didn’t have it tonight,” Siddle said. “They came out and did what they had to do. I thought we were a step or two too slow. I don’t think we executed our gameplan, and we just didn’t have the energy I’m used to having. We are going to have nights like that, however. We just can’t have too many of them. Now we have to bounce back and get ready.”

The Sooners took an 11-2 lead to start the game, nailing three consecutive 3-pointers. The Seahawks offense struggled to get into a rhythm in the first six minutes, shooting 2-for-8 from the field and 0-for-5 from 3-point range.

Oklahoma went on to outscore UNCW 26-19 from that point, leading 37-21 to start the halftime. UNCW’s head Coach felt like his offense, which was then shooting 0-for-10 from beyond the arc, created good looks against the Sooners’ defense, but couldn’t convert.

Despite team struggles, sophomore forward Trazarien White led the Seahawks in scoring with 19 points on 7-for-17 shooting, while notching three rebounds and committing two turnovers in 31 minutes. Outside of White, UNCW shot 13-for-40 from the field.

“I thought we had some open looks,” Siddle said. I just didn’t think that the guys were ready to shoot (before) the catch. And, when you’re not ready for the catch it’s hard to make shots. I thought we were just off a step or two slow tonight.”

White scored back-to-back layups at the start of the second half, but the Seahawks’ Resurgence didn’t last long, however, as they went on to miss six straight shots and Oklahoma kept at least a 16-point margin the rest by the way.

UNCW’s road trip continues at No. 25 Connecticut (3-0), at 8:30 pm Friday. Against his second ranked opponent at the start of the season, Siddle is looking to keep his players’ mentality strong.

“I don’t want them to get too low,” Siddle said. “Obviously, I want them to be upset about (the loss), but we have to fix some things that we’re doing as a coaching staff. They’ll just have to stick to the process and not deviate away from the plan, and eventually we’ll break through.”