UNCW Basketball Media Days On Facebook Live

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Special 30-minute Facebook Live shows featuring the head coaches and selected players are planned for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, when the UNCW Men’s and Women’s Basketball Media Days are conducted at Trask Coliseum.

The Women’s basketball team is up first on Thursday, with Interim Head Coach Tina Martin and players Mary McMillan and Carrie Gross appearing on a show that will run from 9:30-10 am on the UNCW Athletics Facebook page. Seahawk Digital Network commentators John Smist and Tom Lamont will host the show.

Martin embarks on her first full year patrolling the Seahawk sideline after assuming the interim role in the final eight games last year. The veteran coach, a member of the UNCW staff since 2017, is no stranger to the Colonial Athletic Association, ranking third in conference history with 210 CAA regular season and tournament victories in 21 years at Delaware.

McMillan, a 5-6 guard, begins her junior campaign with the Seahawks after averaging 5.9 points over 32 starts and 42 appearances in her first two seasons. Gross, a Graduate guard, ranked second on the team with 9.4 points in her first season at UNCW. The pair are two of nine returning letter winners who, along with seven newcomers, make up the new squad.

The Seahawk men will be introduced on Thursday afternoon and a special show hosted by Mike Vaccaro and Marty Feurer is slated to run from 2:30-3:15 pm Head Coach Takayo Siddle and players Shykeim Phillips (6-2, 185, Sr.) and Jahmari Harvey (6-4, 170, Jr.).

Siddle heads into his third season with the Seahawks after leading the club to an outstanding 27-9 overall record one year ago, including a share of the CAA regular season crown (15-3) and the Championship of the College Basketball Invitational in Daytona Beach , Fla.

Phillips, a senior guard, averaged 11.3 points and 3.8 rebounds last season, earning All-CAA Defensive Team honors. Harvey made 12 starts for the Seahawks and collected 5.2 points and 1.8 rebounds for the Seahawks.