UNC’s Bacot, UofL’s James Earn ACC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – North Carolina senior center/forward Armando Bacot was named Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while Louisville guard/forward Mike James was selected as the ACC Rookie of the Week. Bacot earned Player of the Week honors for the second time this season (Dec. 19).

ACC men’s basketball Weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

A native of Richmond, Virginia, Bacot averaged 21.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in leading UNC to wins over Wake Forest and Notre Dame. He scored 21 points with a game-high nine rebounds and a season-best five assists and no turnovers in an 88-79 win over Wake Forest on Wednesday. He then was the top scorer and rebounder on both teams with 21 points and 13 rebounds (six offensive) plus four assists and two blocks in the 81-64 win over Notre Dame on Saturday, registering his 58th career double-double and 18th career 20 /10 games. He passed Sam Perkins in the Notre Dame game for second place in UNC career Annals in rebounds (1,169).

James broke out for a big week for Louisville, averaging 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals against Syracuse and Wake Forest, recording career highs in scoring in both games. They shot 16-for-28 (57.1%) from the field, including 9-for-16 (56.3%) from 3-point range. The Orlando, Florida, native started the week by posting 19 points and four rebounds in a one-point loss to Syracuse. He followed it up with 24 points, eight rebounds and steals against Wake Forest. His total of 24 points against Wake Forest was tied for the second most by an ACC freshman this season and was the most by a Louisville freshman since 2017. He was key to UofL trimming an 18-point deficit with seven minutes left versus Wake to three , with 11 points and three triples during that four-minute stretch.

2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors

Nov. 14—Nate Laszewski, Gr., F, Notre Dame

Nov. 21—Reece Beekman, Jr., G, Virginia

Nov. 28 – Jarkel Joiner, Gr., G, NC State

December 5 – Justyn Mutts, Gr., F, Virginia Tech

December 12—Isaiah Wong, Jr., G, Miami

December 19—Armando Bacot, Sr., C/F, North Carolina

December 27—Isaiah Wong, Jr., G, Miami; Blake Hinson, Jr., F, Pitt

Jan. 2—Hunter Tyson, Gr., F, Clemson; Jamarius Burton, Gr., G, Pitt

Jan. 9—Armando Bacot, Sr., C/F, North Carolina

2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week Honors

Nov. 14—Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 21—Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 28—Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

December 5—Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

December 12—Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

December 19—Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

December 27—Cam Corhen, F, Florida State

Jan. 2—Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

Jan. 9—Mike James, G/F, Louisville