UNC’s Bacot, Syracuse’s Mintz Earn ACC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – North Carolina senior center/forward Armando Bacot was named ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while Syracuse guard Judah Mintz was chosen as the ACC Rookie of the Week for the second straight week.

ACC men’s basketball Weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

This is Bacot’s fourth career ACC Player of the Week award, tying him for the ninth most all-time by a Tar Heel with Brice Johnson, Joseph Forte and Sam Perkins.

Bacot averaged 21.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in wins over The Citadel and No. 23 Ohio State. The Richmond, Virginia, native was 16-for-28 (57.1%) from the field and 10-for-15 (66.7%) from the free-throw line and combined for 13 offensive rebounds in the two wins. After posting 14 points and 11 rebounds in a Tuesday win over The Citadel, he recorded game highs in points (28) and rebounds (15) and had three assists in a comeback win over Ohio State in overtime on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. He was a key figure as the Tar Heels rallied from a 14-point deficit, including a 10-point deficit with less than seven minutes to play in regulation. It marked his 16th career game with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds and his 56th career double-double, including his fifth straight.

Mintz averaged 19.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game in home victories over Monmouth and Cornell as Syracuse extended its winning streak to five games. He scored a career-high 24 points on Monday against Monmouth and added five assists and four steals. The Fort Washington, Maryland, native followed it up with a 14-point effort Saturday against Cornell. Mintz also recorded four assists and three steals against the Big Red.

2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors

Nov. 14—Nate Laszewski, Gr., F, Notre Dame

Nov. 21—Reece Beekman, Jr., G, Virginia

Nov. 28 – Jarkel Joiner, Gr., G, NC State

December 5 – Justyn Mutts, Gr., F, Virginia Tech

December 12—Isaiah Wong, Jr., G, Miami

December 19—Armando Bacot, Sr., C/F, North Carolina

2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week Honors

Nov. 14—Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 21—Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 28—Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

December 5—Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

December 12—Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

December 19—Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse