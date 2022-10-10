Uncertainty over KVF polls as branch elections postponed

Past Kenya Volleyball Federation league action between AP and Coast Prisons. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

There is uncertainty about the eagerly awaited Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) elections.

The branch elections, which were to be contested under the counties rule, were put off indefinitely after a meeting on Saturday.

Federation secretary general Ben Juma said most of the branches have not complied with the Sports Act 2013 and the registration of the newly amended Constitution is yet to be done.

“Branches are hereby advised not to hold any elections due to several reasons that are beyond the federation,” said Juma.

They said the federation’s Constitution that was amended during a special general meeting is yet to be registered and the number of the counties that have complied with the Registrar of Sports guidelines is yet to be known.

“The national office is engaging the Registrar of Sports in regards to these issues and we urge the county-based branches to urgently register their branches for those that are yet to do so,” said Juma.

However, Juma was non-committal on the national elections scheduled for October 29.

The elections were scheduled for July 30 this year but were canceled as a result of a lack of Consensus involving the federation’s branches at the county level. [Ernest