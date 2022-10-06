UNC Women’s basketball is hosting South Carolina for secret scrimmage

The North Carolina women’s basketball program will host a private scrimmage against the 2021-2022 national champions South Carolina, according to States News and Observer. This closed scrimmage style format is also being done by the Men’s basketball team, hosting one against Rutgers.

The secret scrimmage is set to be played on October 22nd, closed to the public as both teams prepare for the upcoming season.

The two teams faced in NCAAW’s sweet sixteen, with North Carolina coming up short 69-61. The two teams stayed nearly even in all the Quarters except for the second, with South Carolina outscoring UNC 17 to 8. The Tar Heels had an impressive performance by Deja Kelly, who finished with 23 points, five rebounds, and three assists in the game.

Last season North Carolina finished with a 25-7 record, Defending Carmichael arena with a home record of 13-1.

The UNC Women’s basketball team will open their season on November 9th as they host Jackson State.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.