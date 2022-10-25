UNC Women’s Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Teonni Key

After missing the entire 2021-22 season, Teonni Key looks to make a big impact in her first season for the UNC Women’s Basketball program.

Teonni Key is a 6-foot-3 wing from Cary, North Carolina. Key attended High School at Cary High School, where she received national praise for her accomplishments on and off the court. Key was ranked the 9th best player overall in the 2021 class by espnW HoopGurlz.

After missing the entirety of her freshman season due to a torn ACL, Teonni Key looks to make a big impact for her team, as they come off a trip to the Sweet 16.

High School

In High School, Teonni Key was spectacular.

As a senior at Cary High School, Key averaged 20.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Key also dominated on the defensive end, averaging 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

Teonni Key started all four years for Cary and was an all-conference selection each year. As a junior, she was a Second-team all-state.

Key wrapped up her high school career with plenty of national achievements as well. She was named to the Jordan Brand Classic Girls 2021 Team and the 2021 McDonald’s All-American Team.

Key also found a great deal of success off the basketball court. She was on an Academic Athletic Honor Roll each year she played and in track, competed at the New Balance Nationals for the high jump.

On June 6, 2020, Teonni Key committed to UNC, where she would then enroll in preparation for the 2021-2022 season.

However, before she was ever able to take the court for the Tar Heels, Key had a season-ending ACL injury. Her Carolina debut would unfortunately have to wait.

What to expect in 2022-23

Expect Teonni Key to have a big year for the Tar Heels.

Before her injury, Key was set to be a major piece for North Carolina. The former five-star will look to make a big impact in year one.

Her ability to shoot the ball and ball handling at her size will be a Nightmare for defenders. If Key can live up to the expectations set for her, North Carolina will be adding an elite player to their rotation.

Bold Prediction

I believe Teonni Key is going to play a Pivotal role for the UNC Women’s basketball program this season.

Following a trip to the Sweet 16, Key will look to come in and help this team make an even bigger run in March. Her play on both sides of the ball can be the missing piece for this Tar Heels team as they look to improve in the 2022-2023 Women’s basketball season.

