UNC transfer RB Josh Henderson impressing Indiana coaches

  • Josh Henderson has 301 yards from scrimmage so far this season.
  • Henderson, a UNC transfer, is part of a two-man rotation at RB with Auburn transfer Shaun Shivers.

BLOOMINGTON — Connor Bazelak could tell it was bothering Josh Henderson. During IU’s game against Cincinnati, Henderson let a defender in while pass protecting. Henderson later talked to Bazelak about it. The moment stuck with IU’s quarterback enough to recall it at a news conference.

“They care,” Bazelak said of Henderson. “He wants to be great.”

Said Henderson: “I want to be able to prove to the whole team and Connor and the coaches that I can be held accountable. And that was me just being tough on myself as I feel like you should be as a player when you do something bad. Just fix it and get it right.”

More IU football:Freshman Jaylin Lucas is electric. Getting him the ball more ‘a priority.’

