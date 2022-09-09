UNC takes early lead over Duke basketball on 2024 recruiting trail

It’s not often these days that the UNC basketball coaches out-recruit their Duke basketball counterparts. Since 2013, the Tar Heels have finished with a higher-ranked class than their recruiting-juggernaut archrival only once: in 2020.

But of the two programs, UNC struck first on the 2024 trail via a commitment on Thursday from Northwood High School (NC) small forward Drake Powell. The 6-foot-6, 175-pound long-limbed athlete boasts a four-star rating and Ranks No. 58 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.

