UNC Postpones ‘Live Action with Carolina Basketball’ Due to Forecast

CHAPEL HILL, NC — North Carolina has postponed “Live Action With Carolina Basketball” scheduled for Friday night at the Smith Center, and moved the event to Oct. 7 due to the likelihood of inclement weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

UNC athletics officials announced the decision Thursday afternoon, citing the forecast and Tropical Storm warning from the National Weather Service that includes Orange County until Midnight Friday.

Spokesmen for UNC athletics said the Tar Heels’ home football game scheduled for 3:30 pm Saturday against Virginia Tech remains as planned. Also still on as planned are Friday’s 2 pm swimming and diving meet against Queens at Koury Natatorium, and Friday’s 6 pm volleyball match against Miami at Carmichael Arena.

UNC said in a statement the university aims to hold sports competitions as scheduled, but considers the ability of the teams and game officials to travel safely to and from venues when making these decisions. Miami’s volleyball team was scheduled to arrive in Chapel Hill on Thursday afternoon. The Virginia Tech football team and Queens swim team are supposed to travel to Chapel Hill on Friday.

The ‘Live Action’ basketball event, rebranded from its ‘Late Night’ predecessor, serves to celebrate the start of the basketball season for the Tar Heels. The itinerary that had been scheduled for Fright night had Smith Center doors opening at 6 pm and the event, featuring both the men’s and women’s teams, starting at 7:30 pm

The new ‘Live Action’ name refers to a comment from North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis during an in-game interview at the NCAA Championship game in April. They excitedly told television Reporter Tracy Wolfson: “Pretty fun game, isn’t it? We’re competing out there. It’s live action, Tracy. It’s live action out there.”

With most of its roster back from its remarkable run to the title game, UNC is ranked No. 1 in many early preseason polls for the 2022-23 season, including by ESPN. Four starters return in RJ Davis, Caleb Love, Leaky Black, and Armando Bacot, as do reserves including Puff Johnson and Dontrez Styles. The team’s offseason additions were Northwestern frontcourt transfer Pete Nance and three freshmen — guard Seth Trimble, wing Tyler Nickel, and forward Jalen Washington, plus forward Will Shaver who joined the program in January.

“The thing that I like about our team right now is there’s a hunger and a thirst and a desire and it’s coming from the returning payers, from what they experienced last year, and then the newness of the freshmen that are really excited,” Davis said during an offseason press conference. “Combining that together, I think we’re in a good spot. We’re always actively looking to improve our team and it’s not just about basketball. One thing we have is great chemistry.”

“Having that senior leadership is a huge part of us having success next year. We basically have our entire team coming back. Having that veteran leadership is huge in terms of developing a team.”

Fans got a first look at the 2022-23 Squad late last month for the NLI-inspired Blue-White Scrimmage (video Highlights). The Tar Heels were led by those returning Veterans in that exhibition, as the high scorers were RJ Davis (24 points), Love (22 points), and Bacot (19 points, 20 rebounds).

UNC has an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith scheduled on Oct. 28 and the season opener is Nov. 7 at the Smith Center against UNC Wilmington.