UNC, Kansas Headline CBS Sports’ top 15 jobs

College basketball’s top jobs rarely come open, and when they do, there’s usually an in-house candidate that was handpicked for the job. That was the case at Duke, North Carolina and Villanova when legendary coaches like Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams and Jay Wright stepped down. But which teams make up college basketball’s best 15 jobs?

On the Eye On College Basketball podcast, CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander Unveiled his list. Norlander made an important clarification, noting that having the best job is not the same as having the best program.

“I am taking into account obviously the history of the school, the conference it’s located in, the actual location of the school in place, cost of living, where you’re living in the country, the resources at the school and the commitment at the school,” Norlander said. “Where does basketball fall at the school? Are you the top priority, the second priority, the third priority? Budget priority. All of it. I’m trying to take it all into account. This is my personal list.”

Let’s dive into the list with our thoughts on the placement of the respective programs.