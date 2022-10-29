UNC football vs. Pitt staff predictions
UNC and Pitt will meet Saturday night in Chapel Hill in an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown. The Tar Heels enter the game at 6-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play, fresh off a win over Duke two weeks back.
Meanwhile, Pitt is 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the ACC coming off a loss to Louisville. This is a huge early season game for both teams here as October winds down and the Winner will take a step forward in terms of winning the division.
The primetime game will also give one team the chance to make a big statement in the conference. For UNC, a higher ranking in the AP and USA TODAY Sports Coaches Polls is also on the line.
To get you ready for the game, let’s look at our staff predictions.
Zack Pearson
Prediction: UNC 27, Pitt 24
Season record: 5-2
This should be a close game as UNC is looking for revenge from last season’s loss at Pitt. But more importantly, going 4-0 in the ACC is a huge step forward for Mack Brown’s Tar Heels.
While Pitt keeps it close, I think the difference will be Drake Maye and this UNC offense.
Alec Lasley
Prediction: UNC 38, Pitt 21
Season record: 6-1
The Tar Heels have turned the corner — it seems — after a few Shaky games to start the season. Now, they look to get revenge on Pitt who has won the last two meetings. While QB play with Drake Maye has been phenomenal for UNC, that hasn’t been the case for Pitt and Kedon Slovis. UNC’s defense has been much better and the lack of explosiveness from Slovis downfield should give the Tar Heels even more of an opportunity to bring added pressure. I expect nothing different from the Tar Heels offensively and think Mack Brown has this team focused from here on out. North Carolina rolls.
Richard Adkins
Prediction: UNC 42, Pitt 24
Season record: 6-1
Finally, North Carolina gets a chance at Pitt as their Magical season continues. Pitt does pose a substantial threat in running back Israel Abanikanda, who had two of the Panther’s single-game rushing records set in week six for yards (320) and tying for rushing touchdowns (6). North Carolina’s defense recently turned the corner, clicking on all cylinders during the three-game win streak. If UNC can force Pitt into
throwing, then I like their chances of coming out are top. Expect quarterback Drake Maye to have another impressive outing in what I predict will be a blowout win.
