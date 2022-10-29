UNC football vs. Pitt staff predictions

UNC and Pitt will meet Saturday night in Chapel Hill in an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown. The Tar Heels enter the game at 6-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play, fresh off a win over Duke two weeks back.

Meanwhile, Pitt is 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the ACC coming off a loss to Louisville. This is a huge early season game for both teams here as October winds down and the Winner will take a step forward in terms of winning the division.

The primetime game will also give one team the chance to make a big statement in the conference. For UNC, a higher ranking in the AP and USA TODAY Sports Coaches Polls is also on the line.

To get you ready for the game, let’s look at our staff predictions.