UNC football vs. Georgia Tech: Five things to watch

Much like Georgia Tech, UNC has had its fair share of injuries. The running back room has been the most depleted position for the Tar Heels, losing starting running back British Brooks before the season could start. To make matters worse, once it seemed Caleb Hood would be the key running back to carry the workload, his season would end with an injury.

North Carolina has figured out who they will go with to finish the season. At first, it appeared UNC would split the workload between sophomore Elijah Green and freshman Omarion Hampton. However, the game against Wake painted a different picture, as Green was the only running back to get a carry.

Green is the ideal back for UNC and has shown the ability to get it done. In the 36-34 win over Wake, Green finished with 66 yards on 18 rushing attempts and scored a rushing touchdown. He also helped in the passing game, snagging three targets for 30-yards.

It will be intriguing to see if UNC uses the same running back formula against Georgia Tech.