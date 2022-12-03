UNC football vs. Clemson staff predictions for ACC Championship Game

The UNC football program is playing for the ACC Championship on Saturday, taking on Clemson in Charlotte on Saturday.

UNC enters this game losing their last two, both home games to Georgia Tech and NC State. But a big opportunity awaits them to close out the season strong by winning their first conference title in 42 seasons.

It won’t be an easy task, however.

Clemson is also coming off a tough loss to South Carolina but is still a very talented football team. While the Tigers won’t be in the College Football Playoff this year, they are a team that is hoping to get back to the top of the conference after having a down year last season.

This should be an interesting game with a trip to the Orange Bowl on the line.

Let’s get into our staff predictions for Saturday’s game.