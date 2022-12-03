UNC football vs. Clemson staff predictions for ACC Championship Game
The UNC football program is playing for the ACC Championship on Saturday, taking on Clemson in Charlotte on Saturday.
UNC enters this game losing their last two, both home games to Georgia Tech and NC State. But a big opportunity awaits them to close out the season strong by winning their first conference title in 42 seasons.
It won’t be an easy task, however.
Clemson is also coming off a tough loss to South Carolina but is still a very talented football team. While the Tigers won’t be in the College Football Playoff this year, they are a team that is hoping to get back to the top of the conference after having a down year last season.
This should be an interesting game with a trip to the Orange Bowl on the line.
Let’s get into our staff predictions for Saturday’s game.
Zack Pearson
Prediction: UNC 36, Clemson 31
Season record: 8-4
This one was a tough one to pick. Both teams are coming off losses last week to a rival. But for Clemson, with no shot at the ACC Championship Game, will they get up for this game to play? It could be another letdown spot here for the Tigers and the Tar Heels could take advantage.
If it’s high scoring, I think that favors the Tar Heels especially with Drake Maye at quarterback.
Alec Lasley
Prediction: UNC 27, Clemson 23
Season record: 9-3
UNC has to break out of this weird Offensive slump at some point, right? Clemson has one of the better defenses in the ACC but hasn’t played great coming down the stretch. The Tar Heels haven’t had trouble getting into the red zone this season, but have struggled at times — especially recently — once there. I think there will be some changes and the overall effectiveness of the offense will be better. Defensively, the Tar Heels shouldn’t be ‘scared’ of this Clemson offense. It’s not the typically high-powered offense from the Tigers we’ve seen in years past. I think it comes down to UNC’s effectiveness in the red zone and if they can create any turnovers. I do think the Tar Heels cap off an overall very good season.
Richard Adkins
Prediction: UNC 31, Clemson 28
Season record: 9-3
The North Carolina Tar Heels have a shot at ending their 42-year drought of not bringing an ACC football title back to Chapel Hill. This game will be a chess match of who cracks first: the offense or defense. North Carolina’s Powerhouse offense has the ability to stack up points on even the best defenses, but they haven’t faced one quite like Clemson yet.
As vital as UNC’s offense is, their defense may play the biggest role in this game. Most of North Carolina’s games have come down to the wire, with the defense needing to make a stop and this game will likely have the same outcome. Give me UNC at the wire.
