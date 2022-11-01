UNC Football: Media Reactions to Drake Maye’s Performance vs. Pitt

Drake Maye’s performance against a feisty Pitt defense, especially in the fourth quarter, has gotten a lot of attention from national football pundits. After Israel Abanikanda scored his third touchdown of the night with 10 minutes left in the third quarter to put the Panthers up 24-14, Drake Maye said “Enough of this shit” and led UNC’s offense on four straight touchdown drives, which put the game to bed.

Tar Heel fans and local media are familiar with Maye’s work. Carolina had soft predictions going into the 2022 season, especially with the departure of Sam Howell, but before our very eyes, something bigger and brighter is taking shape. With a primetime game on ACC Network, more folks got a chance to see Maye put up heavy-duty numbers in a statement win for North Carolina.

Here’s what folks are saying about Drake Maye, a now legitimate candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

Robert Griffin III, former Baylor quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst:

Ryan McGee, ESPN senior writer:

Pssst…UNC’s Drake Maye is pretty good… — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) October 30, 2022

Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated senior writer:

Eric MacLain, ACC Network college football analyst:

Let me just tell y’all something for all you folks that have your little Heisman lists… IF YOU DON’T HAVE DRAKE MAYE ON IT, THROW IT AWAY @UNCFootball — Eric MacLain (@EricMacLain) October 30, 2022

Jordan Cornette, ESPN & ACC Network college football host and analyst:

Drake Maye better be in NYC come December. It’s remarkable what the young man is doing. — Jordan Cornette (@jordancornette) October 30, 2022

Tate Frazier, Fox Sports college basketball podcaster and UNC legend:

Bryan Ives, ESPN producer and UNC legend:

Drake Maye leads the country in touchdowns and total offense. He is a freshman. — Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) October 30, 2022

Pat McAfee, sports entertainer, ESPN College Gameday, WWE Smackdown:

Danny Kanell, CBS Sports college football analyst:

I don’t think there is a QB in the country who has carried his team as much as Drake Maye has carried UNC. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 30, 2022

With Carolina’s surprising 7-1 record and #17 national ranking, Drake Maye should continue to have eyeballs glued on him, especially when the Tar Heels head to Truist Field on November 12th to take on Wake Forest in a likely prime-time game. If UNC can clinch the Coastal Division, it will give the Heels another opportunity to perform against Clemson in the ACC Championship game, and if they Somehow pull off an upset with performances from Maye, who can say what recognition he’ll receive come season’s end ?