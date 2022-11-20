UNC football loses to Georgia Tech after a 17-0 start

CHAPEL HILL — This time, North Carolina couldn’t produce the magic.

The No. 11 Tar Heels found themselves trailing for a fourth straight game Saturday evening against Georgia Tech at Kenan Stadium. But unlike the previous three contests when UNC rallied for wins, the Yellow Jackets thwarted a potential go-ahead drive by the Tar Heels at Tech’s 19-yard line with 4:10 left to pull off a 21-17 upset.

North Carolina (9-2, 6-1 ACC) raced out to a 17-0 lead against a Georgia Tech team missing its top two quarterbacks. But the Tar Heels, who entered Saturday averaging 40 points a game, were shut out by the Yellow Jackets in the second half while giving up 21 unanswered points.

Fortunately, UNC has already clinched the ACC Coastal Division title and will meet Clemson on Dec. 3 in Charlotte in the league Championship game. But the loss against Georgia Tech (5-6, 4-4) derailed any faint hopes the Tar Heels had of contending for a college football playoff spot.

Here are observations and takeaways from UNC’s loss against Georgia Tech:

EXPLOSIVE START

The sellout crowd at Kenan Stadium had barely settled into their seats when sophomore Elijah Green took a handoff from quarterback Drake Maye on UNC’s first Offensive play of the game. Left tackle Asim Richards sealed off Georgia Tech’s linebacker and tight end Kamari Morales came from the right to the left side to kick out a defensive back, allowing Green to sail untouched 80 yards for a touchdown.

The play, with 10:56 left in the opening quarter, was the longest run from scrimmage by UNC this season and gave the Tar Heels early momentum.

Green, who started the season fourth on the running back depth chart, finished with 92 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. The run was also the longest touchdown run by the Tar Heels since 2014 when receiver Dazz Newsome had an 84-yard scoring jaunt against Duke.

REVOLVING QBS

Georgia Tech was without its top Offensive weapon, quarterback Jeff Sims, who missed a fourth straight game with a foot injury. Also absent was Sims’ backup, Zach Pyron, who suffered a broken clavicle in last week’s loss against Miami.

Tech Coach Brent Key went with a rotation of quarterbacks against UNC without Sims and Pyron. Akron transfer Zach Gibson and Clemson transfer Taisun Phommachanh shared the snaps with good success.

Gibson handled most of the passing downs, completing 13 of 18 for 174 yards. Phommachanh was inserted on running Downs and contributed 44 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushes.

GEORGIA TECH D

The Yellow Jackets gave the most effective defensive performance of the season against UNC’s high-powered offense. They held the Tar Heels scoreless in the second half, including the third quarter when UNC managed just 49 total yards.

Tech also sacked North Carolina’s Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Drake Maye six times and limited Maye to his lowest passing totals of the season (16-30 for 202 yards).

TURNING POINT

Clinging to a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter, North Carolina’s offense appeared to be moving into position for some insurance points at the Tech 23-yard line. But on a second-and-14 play from there, Maye fired a mid-range pass to the right side that was intercepted by Georgia Tech’s LaMiles Brooks.

It was the first interception thrown by Maye in 196 passes and would lead to Georgia Tech’s go-ahead touchdown.

UP NEXT

The Tar Heels finish off the regular season at home against arch-rival NC State. The Wolfpack, which began the year ranked 13th in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Top 25, have been derailed by injuries, including one that sidelined All-ACC quarterback candidate Devin Leary. The result has been three losses in its last five games. UNC should be highly motivated after blowing a nine-point lead in the final 2:12 a year ago to fall, 34-30, to the Wolfpack.