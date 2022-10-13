UNC football follows analytics to high 4th-down conversion rate

To go or not to go is fourth down used to be a gamble for football coaches. But for North Carolina Coach Mack Brown, Converting fourth-down plays has been almost a sure thing this season.

“Those things aren’t very fun if you don’t make any,” said Brown, whose Tar Heels (5-1, 2-0 ACC) travel 10 miles east to play Rival Duke (4-2, 1-1 ) in Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday (8 p.m., ACC Network).

Brown has had plenty of “fourth-down fun” this season. UNC produced first downs or touchdowns 11 times on 15 fourth-down plays through the first six games, resulting in a .733 conversion rate that ranks 16th-best nationally and second to only Clemson among ACC teams.

So far, that’s a major improvement over last season when UNC was successful on only 11 of 20 fourth-down plays (55.0).

More and more Football Bowl Subdivision coaches seem to be making similar decisions on fourth down these days.

Through games of Oct. 1, 53 out of 129 FBS teams had already attempted 10 or more fourth-down plays. That’s halfway to what a minority of FBS teams attempted in all of 2021 when just 14 Clubs tried 20 or more fourth-down conversions.

“This is modern football,” said Brown, who is in the 34th year of a Hall of Fame career as head coach.

UNC’s fourth-down success this season was never more prominent than two weeks ago against Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels converted all three of their fourth-down plays and twice those attempts led to points.

Brown’s decision to go for it on a fourth-and-3 at the Virginia Tech 3 in the opening quarter set the tone for his offense in what would be a 41-10 win. Quarterback Drake Maye hit tight end Kamari Morales with a touchdown pass for UNC’s first points and a lead it would never relinquish.

“Those are the plays (fourth down) you need to win, and to be a great team you have to convert on fourth down,” Morales said. “I give a lot of credit to Coach Brown. He has a lot of faith in the offense. On fourth down, I can tell he hates when we have to punt the ball. We talk about it all the time in the tight ends room. If it’s close, he’s going to pull the trigger and let us go for it.”

Because of players such as Morales, Maye and receiver Josh Downs, Brown doesn’t consider fourth-down plays a big gamble.

“If you’re in that minus-45 (visitor’s yard line) area on in, and it’s four (yards to go) or less, the large majority of the time, I’m going for it,” he said. Drake sees the field so well. He’s very knowledgeable about football. So even if it’s not there, they can move around a little bit. He’s got a quick release and can get it to our good receivers. So we’re pretty hard to stop on fourth down, and I like that. I think it sends a great message to our Offensive coaches and players that I have confidence in them.”

Duke could pose a challenge to UNC’s fourth-down prosperity. Foes were just 5-for-11 against the Blue Devils on fourth down through the first five games (39th nationally).