UNC Football earns commitment from Ayden Duncanson

Three-star safety Ayden Duncanson has Flipped his commitment from ECU, as he will now join the UNC football program’s Class of 2023.

At the beginning of August, the UNC football program made two Scholarship offers to players who recently committed to the same school.

Fresh after pledging their commitments to East Carolina, Ty Adams and Ayden Duncanson received offers from the Tar Heels, which definitely made both players reconsider their potential options.

Adams flipped his commitment to North Carolina on September 25, and now Duncanson has followed his lead.

On October 16, Duncanson announced via Twitter that he will flip his commitment to the University of North Carolina. Even though he stars at Whitefield Academy as a two-way player, the Tar Heels have recruited the three-star Talent as a safety.

After receiving his offer from the Tar Heels, the 6-foot-2 safety took two visits to Chapel Hill. The first visit came with his father, as the two attended the program’s season opener against Florida A&M. Just last week, Duncanson took yet another trip, this time accompanied by his mother.

Once both visits occurred, it didn’t take long for Duncanson to flip his commitment in favor of the Tar Heels.

With the addition of Duncanson, the UNC football program now has four defensive backs in their 2023 recruiting class. Ranked as the No. 80 overall safety in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports Composite, Duncanson helps move the Tar Heels recruiting class into the Top 20 in the country.

Duncanson will get the opportunity to once again play alongside high school teammate Caleb LaVallee, as both players are part of the team’s upcoming recruiting class.

This is a good get for the Tar Heels, as they continue to bring in Talent on both sides of the football. Given his playmaking ability, Duncanson has the potential to be an impact player on the defensive side of the ball in Chapel Hill for years to come.

