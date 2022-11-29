UNC football Bowl game options going into the ACC Championship Game

The North Carolina Tar Heels football team is looking to end its two-game losing streak here in 2022 after falling to Georgia Tech and NC State at home in back-to-back weeks. Despite the two losses and a 9-3 record, the Tar Heels still have a lot to play for.

And it begins Saturday night with the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship.

The Tar Heels are seeking their first ACC title since 1980 but face a tough task against a Clemson team that last won in 2020 and had won six straight from 2015-2020. If UNC can get a win, it will make a sour season better and it will also help clinch them a big Bowl game.

With a win over Clemson, North Carolina would play in the Orange Bowl this season for the second time in three years. That would be a big accomplishment for this team which started off 9-1 before fading away here in the final two games.

A loss does them no good as they will be sent to a Lesser Bowl game. Here are the Tar Heels options for Bowl games going into Saturday’s Matchup with Clemson.