UNC football Bowl game options going into the ACC Championship Game
The North Carolina Tar Heels football team is looking to end its two-game losing streak here in 2022 after falling to Georgia Tech and NC State at home in back-to-back weeks. Despite the two losses and a 9-3 record, the Tar Heels still have a lot to play for.
And it begins Saturday night with the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship.
The Tar Heels are seeking their first ACC title since 1980 but face a tough task against a Clemson team that last won in 2020 and had won six straight from 2015-2020. If UNC can get a win, it will make a sour season better and it will also help clinch them a big Bowl game.
With a win over Clemson, North Carolina would play in the Orange Bowl this season for the second time in three years. That would be a big accomplishment for this team which started off 9-1 before fading away here in the final two games.
A loss does them no good as they will be sent to a Lesser Bowl game. Here are the Tar Heels options for Bowl games going into Saturday’s Matchup with Clemson.
UNC win over Clemson = Orange Bowl
It’s pretty simple for North Carolina. Beat Clemson and you’re playing in a New Year’s Six game in the Orange Bowl for the second time in three seasons.
The ACC Champion has a tie-in to the Orange Bowl if they aren’t going to the College Football Playoff. UNC and Clemson are both eliminated from the playoff, so it comes down to this game for the Orange Bowl.
Clemson beats UNC: Holiday Bowl
This would depend on who the Holiday Bowl would take as they have an ACC/Pac-12 tie-in. The other option here for the ACC is that Florida State could go here against a Pac-12 team as they just beat Florida and will climb the College Football Playoff rankings.
It would be very tough seeing UNC land in this Bowl game due to the fact that they likely won’t finish ahead of Florida State with another loss.
Clemson beats UNC: Cheez-It Bowl
If the Tar Heels don’t go to San Diego for the Holiday Bowl it will be because they take Florida State instead.
That would lead the Cheez-It Bowl for the Tar Heels against a Big 12 team down in Orlando. This is the case if they finish behind Florida State in the CFP rankings to end the year.
.