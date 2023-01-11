UNC Football 2023 schedule

The 2022 college football season is in the books as the Georgia Bulldogs repeated as Champions on Monday night. With that game over, the focus now shifts to 2023 for programs.

For the North Carolina Tar Heels, next season is a chance to build on what was a promising 9-1 start in 2022 before finishing 9-5. That included a Bowl game loss to Oregon in the Holiday Bowl, a game UNC really should have one.

But 2023 will also be a new look-Tar Heels team as they lost several players to the transfer Portal while gaining others. The biggest loss will be Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo who worked with quarterback Drake Maye in 2022.

There’s a long way to go until kickoff in September of 2023, but it’s never too early to take a look ahead at the 2023 schedule. Here is the 2023 schedule with opponents. All times and dates for ACC games will be announced at a later date.

vs South Carolina, September 2 (Charlotte)

Dec 30, 2022; Jacksonville, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter in the 2022 Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina opens up the 2023 campaign at Bank of America in Charlotte.

vs. Appalachian State, September 9

Sep 3, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers head Coach Shawn Clark and North Carolina Tar Heels head Coach Mack Brown chat mid field before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Tar Heels host Appalachian State in a rematch of the 2022 thriller that UNC ended up winning.

vs. Minnesota, September 16

Jan 1, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head Coach PJ Fleck (sunglasses) reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Tar Heels host Minnesota for the first time ever in Chapel Hill as part of a home-and-home series.

vs. Campbell, November 4

Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head Coach Mack Brown looks on from the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

UNC will close out their non-conference schedule with a November game hosting Campbell.

AT Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, TBD

Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

AT NC State Wolfpack, TBD

Nov 25, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass as North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas (32) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

vs. Duke Blue Devils, TBD

Oct 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the football during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

vs. Miami Hurricanes, TBD

Oct 8, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Caleb Hood (4) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

vs. Syracuse Orange, TBD

Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; General view of a Syracuse Orange helmet prior to the game against the Albany Great Danes at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

vs. Virginia Cavaliers, TBD

Nov 5, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) carries the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

AT Clemson Tigers, TBD

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes against North Carolina during the first quarter of the ACC Championship football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday, Dec 3, 2022.
Clemson Tigers Football Vs North Carolina Tar Heels Acc Championship Charlotte Nc

AT Pitt Panthers, TBD

Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head Coach Pat Narduzzi is on the field prior to the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

