UNC Football 2023 schedule

The 2022 college football season is in the books as the Georgia Bulldogs repeated as Champions on Monday night. With that game over, the focus now shifts to 2023 for programs.

For the North Carolina Tar Heels, next season is a chance to build on what was a promising 9-1 start in 2022 before finishing 9-5. That included a Bowl game loss to Oregon in the Holiday Bowl, a game UNC really should have one.

But 2023 will also be a new look-Tar Heels team as they lost several players to the transfer Portal while gaining others. The biggest loss will be Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo who worked with quarterback Drake Maye in 2022.

There’s a long way to go until kickoff in September of 2023, but it’s never too early to take a look ahead at the 2023 schedule. Here is the 2023 schedule with opponents. All times and dates for ACC games will be announced at a later date.