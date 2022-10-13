UNC, Duke lead SI’s ACC basketball preseason rankings

As part of its 2022–23 men’s basketball preseason coverage, Sports Illustrated is Rolling out previews for each of the top 10 conferences. Next up is the ACC.

The ACC caught plenty of flak last season for its regular-season performance, then silenced the hate by sending three teams to the Elite Eight, two to the Final Four and one to the title game. So what’s the truth about this league? The ACC was likely not as bad as the national narrative made it out to be around Feb. 1 but still had certain issues that some will forget because of that successful March.

In a world without Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski roaming the sidelines, the ACC needs more from big brands like Louisville, Virginia and Florida State if it wants to be considered a premier hoops league again. The Outlook is better this season than it was at this time last year.

More Previews: A-10 | AAC | Mountain West | WCC

SI’s Picks for …

Player of the Year: Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Newcomer of the Year: Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Dark Horse Team: Notre Dame

First-Team All-Conference:

Caleb Love (North Carolina)

Isaiah Wong (Miami)

Jayden Gardner (Virginia)

Armando Bacot (North Carolina)

Derek Lively II (Duke)

What will UNC do for an encore after its surprising run to the national title game? Mitchell Leff/USA TODAY Sports

SI’s Predicted order of finish:

1. North Carolina

With four starters back from a team that was oh-so-close to winning it all a season ago, this year has a title-or-bust energy for the Tar Heels. A dominant interior force in Armando Bacot, one of the better point guards in the sport in RJ Davis and a dynamic shotmaker in Caleb Love form the best nucleus in the sport, and Coach Hubert Davis can round out that starting five with Lockdown defender Leaky Black and top transfer Pete Nance, whose versatility and skill level may make him even more valuable than Brady Manek was. The Heels have to prove that their March Improvements on the defensive end weren’t an anomaly, but this group is Deeper and more Talented than it was a season ago and has all the necessary components to cut down the nets in Houston.

Postseason Projections: Title Contender

2. Duke

Jon Scheyer’s first team as Coach is loaded with talent. How Scheyer, the 35-year-old tasked with the impossible job of following Mike Krzyzewski in Durham, navigates running the day-to-day remains an open question, but he has certainly made a strong impression thus far in recruiting and staff hiring decisions . This year’s Duke team will be young, with heavy reliance on freshmen Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively II, Kyle Filipowski and Tyrese Proctor, although the Devils do have some much-needed veterans in Jeremy Roach and Illinois transfer Jacob Grandison. Getting consistent shotmaking from Proctor and Grandison next to Roach is key if this team wants to reach its ceiling, although having Lively as a rim protector gives Duke the potential for an elite defense.

Postseason Projections: Title Contender

3. Virginia

It’s wise not to bet against Tony Bennett when he has a Veteran team, and that’s exactly what the Cavaliers have in 2022–23. All five starters are in at least their second year in the program, including all-league forward Jayden Gardner, who really came into his own down the stretch. In his final 15 games a season ago, Gardner averaged 17 points and six rebounds on 48% shooting. The Cavs should also return to being among the nation’s elite on defense after some struggles early last season: More minutes for Kadin Shedrick transforms this unit, and more system knowledge for Gardner and Armaan Franklin should also help.

Postseason Projections: Safe to Dance

4. Miami

Coming off the program’s best NCAA tournament finish in advancing all the way to the Elite Eight, Jim Larrañaga brings in a strong crop of newcomers to make another deep run possible. Virtually everyone in the sport wanted K-State transfer Nijel Pack, whose shooting touch and ability to play with or without the ball makes him a seamless fit in Coral Gables. Meanwhile, the Canes solidified the frontcourt with the addition of Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omier. Omier built a Reputation in the Sun Belt as one of the most dominant rebounders in mid-major basketball, and while his Offensive game may drop off some at a higher level, his ability to crash the glass shouldn’t. Pack, Omier, returning all-conference wing Isaiah Wong and versatile forward Jordan Miller should have Miami back in the Big Dance.

Postseason Projections: Safe to Dance

5. Florida State

Leonard Hamilton is betting on internal development over wholesale roster turnover after a disappointing 17–14 campaign a season ago. Will that bet pay off? Most of it rides on the development of sophomores Matthew Cleveland and Jalen Warley, who had uneven rookie campaigns in Tallahassee. Cleveland looked the part of a future star at times but was somewhat inefficient and made just six of his 34 three-point attempts. Meanwhile, Warley appeared to be in over his head on a team that could have really used his playmaking skills. Taking care of the ball better this season will be a must. If that duo takes steps forward, this Florida State group could be incredibly dangerous thanks to its incredible length and athleticism at every position.

Postseason Projections: Safe to Dance

6. Notre Dame

There’s a paradox at the center of this Notre Dame team in 2022–23: A team with six Graduate students on the roster will have its ceiling determined by freshmen. Much like last season with Blake Wesley, the Fighting Irish bring in a highly touted youngster in the backcourt in JJ Starling, who could be the Offensive focal point for Mike Brey’s club. It’s unfair to expect the same level of production from Starling as Brey got from Wesley, but the freshman needs to be a difference-maker. Another freshman who’ll be key: Ven-Allen Lubin, an Athletic frontcourt player on a team whose major weakness on paper is athleticism and physicality.

Postseason Projections: On the Bubble

7. Virginia Tech

The Hokies‘ run to the ACC tournament title a season ago was huge for what Mike Young is building in Blacksburg. Three starters depart, but this program feels like it’s in a good place Entering Young’s fourth year. Elite role players Justyn Mutts and Hunter Cattoor may have to do more in 2022–23, but watch out for breakout campaigns from young guards Sean Pedulla and Darius Maddox in the backcourt. The biggest loss came up front with the departure of star two-way big Keve Aluma. Wright State transfer Grant Basile may be able to replicate much of Aluma’s production offensively, but expect a drop-off on defense at that spot.

Postseason Projections: On the Bubble

8. Syracuse

The Orange were incredibly hard to guard a season ago because of their collective ability to shoot the three, but a lack of length and athleticism led to defensive woes that kept Syracuse well off the NCAA tournament bubble. This year’s group likely won’t be as dynamic offensively without Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider, but it should be far more well-rounded. Freshman guard Judah Mintz will have a lot on his plate sharing a backcourt with Veteran Joseph Girard III, while other young players like Chris Bunch and Benny Williams should also help in Jim Boeheim’s 2–3 zone. A fully healthy Jesse Edwards up front is also a big reason for optimism.

Postseason Projections: NIT Bound

Payne will look to right the ship at Louisville. By Pat McDonogh/Courier Journal/USA TODAY Network

9. Louisville

It’s hard to figure out exactly what to make of this Louisville team in Year 1 under Kenny Payne. There’s certainly Talent on this roster, and a lot among this current crop of Cardinals are better than they showed in a chaotic last season that included a mid-year coaching change. But Louisville also has only two true ballhandlers on the roster: returnee El Ellis, who had 51 assists and 45 turnovers a season ago, and three-star freshman Fabio Basili. I’d feel much better about this group if Payne had landed a guard or two in the transfer portal, but the athleticism and physicality up front should cause some problems for ACC foes.

Postseason Projections: NIT Bound

10. Clemson

Brad Brownell’s seat is hot, but the longtime Tigers Coach has been here before and found a way out of it. Can he get Clemson back into the postseason mix this year and extend his tenure? He has a centerpiece up front in PJ Hall, provided that the 6’10” junior is healthy after a knee injury ate up most of his offseason. The bigger question is at point guard, where Brownell bucked the Portal and instead is relying on some combination of freshmen Dillon Hunter and Josh Beadle and Veterans Alex Hemenway and Chase Hunter.“Point guard by committee” is always a scary thing to bet on.

Postseason Projections: Better Luck Next Year

11. Wake Forest

Losing stars Jake LaRavia and Alondes Williams likely means the Demon Deacons are in for a big step back after a breakthrough Year 2 under Steve Forbes. This program is still on the right track with Forbes at the helm, but mid-major transfers Jao Ituka (Marist) and Andrew Carr (Delaware) profile as major downgrades from LaRavia and Williams. It’s hard not to be excited about Talented freshmen Bobi Klintman and Zach Keller, though, and excitement is high about having a healthy Damari Monsanto on the wing. Without big years from a few of those five x-factors, I’m just not sure there’s enough talent to stay out of the bottom tier of this league.

Postseason Projections: Better Luck Next Year

12. NC State

Sophomore Terquavion Smith’s return gives Kevin Keatts a fighting chance in a critical year for his job security, but there are still far more questions than answers with the Wolfpack. Smith is a highly entertaining player capable of lighting it up as a scorer, but how he contributes to winning basketball is an open question. Plus, the Pack were a turnstile defensively a season ago after losing Manny Bates for the season, but didn’t find a rim protector to replace him after he transferred to Butler in the offseason and also didn’t replace versatile perimeter defender Dereon Seabron.

Postseason Projections: Better Luck Next Year

13. Pittsburgh

This might be Jeff Capel’s last stand at Pitt after four straight sub-.500 seasons to open his tenure. The team took a hit earlier this month when Talented freshman point guard Dior Johnson was suspended indefinitely due to Assault charges, putting a key piece’s status in flux for the 2022–23 season. Without Johnson, Pitt’s roster lacks the upside it had before, but should at least be improved thanks to an influx of veterans to surround big man John Hugley. Colgate transfer Nelly Cummings, Marquette import Greg Elliott and former Iowa State and Ole Miss forward Blake Hinson raise the floor in Oakland, if nothing else.

Postseason Projections: Better Luck Next Year

14. Boston College

Perhaps this is too low on a team that was feisty if nothing else in Earl Grant’s first season in Chestnut Hill. The Eagles won six league games and two more in the conference tournament with the ACC’s least-talented roster. And while Boston College doesn’t bring in a Massive influx of talent, freshmen Prince Aligbe and Donald Hand Jr. do provide some upside this group lacked athletically a season ago. So while on paper this team looks worse than some of the teams above it, it shouldn’t be a shock if Grant’s club climbs into the middle tier of the league.

Postseason Projections: Better Luck Next Year

15. Georgia Tech

It’s hard to find too many reasons for optimism for the Yellow Jackets, who lost their two best players from a team that lost 20 games in 2021–22. With Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher gone, Josh Pastner’s club Desperately needs young talents like Dallan “Deebo” Coleman, Deivon Smith and Miles Kelly to make huge Strides to keep this team out of the cellar … especially since transfers Javon Franklin (South Alabama) and Lance Terry (Gardner-Webb) looks more like role players than stars.

Postseason Projections: Better Luck Next Year

More Previews: A-10 | AAC | Mountain West | WCC