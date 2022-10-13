UNC, Duke lead SI’s ACC basketball preseason rankings

As part of its 2022–23 men’s basketball preseason coverage, Sports Illustrated is Rolling out previews for each of the top 10 conferences. Next up is the ACC.

The ACC caught plenty of flak last season for its regular-season performance, then silenced the hate by sending three teams to the Elite Eight, two to the Final Four and one to the title game. So what’s the truth about this league? The ACC was likely not as bad as the national narrative made it out to be around Feb. 1 but still had certain issues that some will forget because of that successful March.

In a world without Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski roaming the sidelines, the ACC needs more from big brands like Louisville, Virginia and Florida State if it wants to be considered a premier hoops league again. The Outlook is better this season than it was at this time last year.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button