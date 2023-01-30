UNC, Duke basketball set for rare unranked meeting

When the Duke basketball Squad hosts UNC at 6:30 pm ET Saturday (ESPN) in this season’s first installment of the storied rivalry, neither will have a ranking by its name for only the third time this century. The two previous meetings with neither being ranked were in the 2020-21 season.

The Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC), who began this season at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 but struggled early and have been ranked only once in the past nine weeks, now effectively sit at No. 30 with 47 votes (the fifth-highest total among “others receiving votes”). They’ve won four straight games.

