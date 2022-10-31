UNC basketball’s Caleb Love learned to balance fearlessness with efficiency

Caleb Love is Fearless on the court.

It’s a trait that helped more than hindered North Carolina basketball in his first two seasons, particularly during the Tar Heels’ run to the national championship game in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

If the 6-foot-4 junior guard can add more efficiency to his fearlessness for the top-ranked team in the preseason AP poll, things can become a lot scarier for the rest of the nation.

“It’s just taking less bad shots. Obviously, it’s a part of the game, but I’m focusing more on taking the right shots and not taking as many contested shots,” Love said in October at the ACC’s annual men’s basketball media day in Charlotte.

“I’ve been focusing more on finishing at the rim and not just settling for 3s. Finishing at the rim has been a big piece of my game that I’ve added.”

