UNC Basketball vs. Pitt: Game preview, info, Prediction and more
After a long break, the UNC basketball program returns to the court for a Friday afternoon Atlantic Coast Conference Showdown at Pitt.
UNC is riding a four-game win streak and finds themselves ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. But now, they get into the full swing of conference play and it will be a tough road test early on at Pitt.
The Panthers enter this game at 9-4 overall and 2-0 in conference play as they are a much-improved team from a year ago. Pitt is led by forward Blake Hinson who averages 17.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game so far this season. He will draw the tough Matchup of Leaky Black as UNC looks to eliminate Hinson from this game.
The two teams are similar in terms of rebounding as both average 40 per game with Pitt at 40.5 and UNC at 40.4. That could be the biggest difference in this game as the team that wins the rebounding battles might have the edge.
For UNC, they are hoping to continue this hot streak led by the play of Armando Bacot. If UNC really wants to turn this thing around and get to the level they need to be, it will be on the shoulders of Bacot as well as players like Caleb Love and RJ Davis.
Let’s get into our preview for Friday’s matinee.
Get out to a fast start and take the crowd out of it. This will be another road game for the Tar Heels in ACC play, their second so far. While Pitt is playing good basketball, UNC is the best team they will have faced so far this season.
It’s important to get off to a good start and not fall behind early on. That’s especially true on the road where the crowd could impact the game a little bit if Pitt gets up early.
Come out and grab a lead by playing good basketball. Don’t let up and see if you can dig Pitt into a deep hole early on.
Three-point shooting? Hopefully, the days off in-between games don’t come back to hurt the Tar Heels. We often see this with lengthy delays and a team coming out shooting the ball flat.
If that happens here, Pitt could get up early and take control of this game fully from the start. It’s key that UNC doesn’t let them do that.
WHAT? UNC 9-4 (1-1 ACC) AT Pitt 9-4 (2-0 ACC)
WHEN? Friday, Dec. 30, NOON, ET
WHERE? Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh
TV? ACCN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+)
RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network
LINE? AS
LAST MEETING? February 16, 2022. Pitt 76, UNC 67
ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads 15-5
PREDICTION? UNC 80, Pitt 75
