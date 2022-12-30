UNC Basketball vs. Pitt: Game preview, info, Prediction and more

After a long break, the UNC basketball program returns to the court for a Friday afternoon Atlantic Coast Conference Showdown at Pitt.

UNC is riding a four-game win streak and finds themselves ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. But now, they get into the full swing of conference play and it will be a tough road test early on at Pitt.

The Panthers enter this game at 9-4 overall and 2-0 in conference play as they are a much-improved team from a year ago. Pitt is led by forward Blake Hinson who averages 17.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game so far this season. He will draw the tough Matchup of Leaky Black as UNC looks to eliminate Hinson from this game.

The two teams are similar in terms of rebounding as both average 40 per game with Pitt at 40.5 and UNC at 40.4. That could be the biggest difference in this game as the team that wins the rebounding battles might have the edge.

For UNC, they are hoping to continue this hot streak led by the play of Armando Bacot. If UNC really wants to turn this thing around and get to the level they need to be, it will be on the shoulders of Bacot as well as players like Caleb Love and RJ Davis.

Let’s get into our preview for Friday’s matinee.