UNC Basketball vs. Louisville betting odds

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 12.5 favorites in their ACC Matchup against Louisville.

UNC comes into this game off a tough 65-58 loss to No. 13 Virginia. Losing by seven, North Carolina failed to cover the +4.5 spread. However, the Heels are still heavy favorites in this meeting, stemming from the Cardinals’ horrible start to the season.

Louisville has struggled, winning just two games out of 14. The large odds are a bit alarming though. UNC will be without leader Armando Bacot, opening more room for defensive breakdowns. The other concern is North Carolina will be on the road, where they are 0-4 in away games.

The other bet to watch in this game is the total points, with BetMGM having the over/under at 144.5. With North Carolina’s explosive offense and both team’s sluggish defenses, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the point total climb as the game goes on.

The Tar Heels have hit the over on total points in five of their last seven games.