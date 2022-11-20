UNC Basketball vs. James Madison: Game preview

The UNC basketball team returns to the court on Sunday for another non-conference game as they are 3-0 to start the year. UNC is heading to Portland to play in the PK80 Invitational next week, but before that they need to take care of business against JMU.

The Dukes enter this game at 4-0 and are averaging 105 points per game this season. But UNC isn’t like the opponents they have faced so far this year and will obviously be a bigger challenge to put 105 on.

For North Carolina, their three wins have come all in the Dean Dome and for all three games, UNC has started off slow before turning it on and getting the win. UNC can’t afford a slow start in this one as the Dukes can score and will make it tougher to come back from.

More importantly, fans just want to see UNC put together a complete game and dominate from start to finish. That could be key ahead of next week’s slate of games and the tough rest of the non-conference schedule.

Let’s get into our game preview for Sunday’s matinee.