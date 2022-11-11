UNC basketball vs. Charleston: How to watch

The UNC basketball program returns to the court on Friday night for its second regular season game in the 2022-23 campaign.

Fresh off a win over UNC-W in the season opener on Monday, the Tar Heels are looking to move to 2-0 on the year. More importantly, they are looking to play better in this game, especially on the Offensive side of the ball.

These are games that will help the Tar Heels get into the Tougher part of the non-conference and then the conference portion of the schedule, hopefully working out any kinks in their game.

With game day here, here’s how you can watch Friday night’s game:

UNC-Charleston TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 pm ET

LOCATION: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ACCNX/RSN (Watch and stream the game live on WatchESPN)

ANNOUNCERS: Evan Lepler, Mike Gminski

RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. (Jones Angell, Eric

Montross, Adam Lucas, Dave Nathan)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

