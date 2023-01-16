UNC basketball vs. Boston College: Scouting report, score Prediction

After earning its first road win of the season, North Carolina basketball returns to the Smith Center with hopes of pushing its home record to 9-0.

The Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3 ACC) host Boston College (8-10, 2-5) on Tuesday (7 p.m., Bally Sports) before a big-time matchup against NC State (14-4, 4- 3) is Saturday (5 p.m., ACC Network).

Armando Bacot, UNC’s leading scorer and rebounder, recorded a double-double in UNC’s win at Louisville despite an ankle injury. Bacot played fewer than two minutes in the loss at Virginia before he rolled his left ankle and didn’t return.

The Tar Heels continue to play without Pete Nance as he recovers from a strained back. Here are some things to know and a score Prediction ahead of Carolina’s game against Boston College.

D’Marco Dunn’s emergence

For folks who saw D’Marco Dunn star at Westover High School in Fayetteville – where the Arizona native got his jersey retired – the sophomore guard’s recent emergence as a two-way contributor doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Still, it’s impressive that Dunn has been able to remain on track as a key player off the bench despite missing five games with a broken hand. In last Saturday’s win at Louisville, Dunn had a career performance with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals.

DUNN’S CAREER DAY:UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot, D’Marco Dunn lead Tar Heels to win at Louisville

WESTOVER RETIRES DUNN’S JERSEY:‘Every high schooler dreams of this’: Westover retires UNC basketball D’Marco Dunn’s jersey

Going beyond the box score, Dunn proved his chops as a defender by limiting the effectiveness of El Ellis, Louisville’s leading scorer, after Ellis scored 11 of the first 15 points for the Cardinals.

Dunn has played at least 20 minutes in back-to-back games. He could be in line for another big performance against the Eagles.

Boston College 3-point defense

UNC has struggled from 3-point range through 18 games with a 31.9% clip from distance, which ranks 268th in the Nation according to KenPom.com.

Carolina is averaging 6.8 made 3-pointers per game and only twice have the Heels knocked down double-digit treys this season.

But Boston College has allowed teams to make 37.9% of 3-point attempts, which ranks 337th in the country. The Eagles have allowed 11 opponents to make double-digit 3-pointers, including in three of the last four games.

Bacot will continue to be the focal point of UNC’s offense, but if the Tar Heels are going to snap out of their funk from beyond the arc, Tuesday could provide an opportunity to gain some confidence.

Caleb Love 3-point streak

Caleb Love had a career-high five steals against Louisville, but saw his school-record streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer end at 45. The junior guard is shooting 27% from long range this season, but he averaged 19 points against Boston College as a sophomore.

Love was 6-for-10 from beyond the arc in a pair of wins against the Eagles last season.

UNC vs. Boston College score Prediction

UNC 83, Boston College 62: In a battle between the ACC’s third-best scoring team (UNC) and third-worst scoring team, Carolina shouldn’t have much trouble getting going against a Boston College defense that’s allowed an average of 86.5 points in back-to-back losses.

Staff Writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at [email protected] or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.