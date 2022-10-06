UNC Basketball to send five student-athletes to ACC Basketball Tipoff

The annual ACC Basketball Tipoff event will take place next week, as five UNC basketball student-athletes will be attending.

The Atlantic Coast Conference will host its annual ACC Tipoff event on Tuesday, October 11, and Wednesday, October 12 at the Westin in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Over the course of the two days, members from each program will have an opportunity to speak to the media prior to the start of the regular season. The Women’s event will take place on Tuesday, while the men’s event will be the following day.

On Wednesday, the ACC announced the attendees for this year’s event, as the UNC basketball program will be represented by five student-athletes.

Here’s a look at which members will be representing each respective program:

Women’s Basketball:

Head Coach Courtney Banghart

Deja Kelly

Kennedy Todd-Williams

Men’s Basketball:

Head Coach Hubert Davis

Armando Bacot

RJ Davis

Caleb Love

For the UNC basketball programs, both enter the 2022-2023 regular season with very high expectations. The Women’s team is coming off a strong run to the Sweet 16 and returns four starters from a season ago. Hubert Davis’ team came up one win short of a national title, as four starters along with some key returners are back in the mix this upcoming season.

North Carolina is the only ACC school to have three players representing them at this year’s event. Every other program is bringing along just two players from their active rosters.

Good news for fans of both UNC basketball programs: the ACC Network will provide live coverage from ACC Tipoff over the two days of the event. Coverage will begin at 8 am and will continue until 5 pm each day.

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, updates, and recruiting.