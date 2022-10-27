UNC Basketball target Boogie Fland visiting Chapel Hill

The month of October has been kind to the Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program: Trentyn Flowers listed the Tar Heels among his finalists, Zayden High committed to North Carolina, and now a five-star prospect will officially visit Chapel Hill.

2024 guard Boogie Fland, the No. 12 Recruit in the country, will make the trip to North Carolina this weekend. The White Plains, New York native will be in attendance for the Tar Heels’ exhibition contest against Johnson C. Smith and for UNC football’s primetime matchup against Pittsburgh.

