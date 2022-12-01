UNC basketball struggles in 3rd straight loss at Indiana

After starting the season as the top-ranked team in the AP poll, North Carolina basketball has a three-game losing streak for the first time since February 2020.

In their first true road game of the season, the 18th-ranked Tar Heels lost 77-65 to No. 10 Indiana at Assembly Hall as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

“We lost tonight because Indiana was better — plain and simple, period, the end,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said.

UNC (5-3) trimmed its deficit to seven with just under seven minutes left, but Indiana (7-0) leaned on its pressure defense and effective offense on the interior to prevail.

The Hoosiers, who led by as many as 15 points in the second half, dominated on the interior with 50 points in the paint.

